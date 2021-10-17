Rhythm of nature, rhythm of stillness

If you listen carefully, there is a rhythm to just about everything in the existence. Whatever sound is emanating from anything has a certain rhythm to it. If there is a rhythm to every sound that you hear, obviously there is a rhythm in the reverberation that causes the sound. If there is a rhythm to the reverberation, there is a rhythm to the substance that causes the reverberation, and if there is a rhythm to the substance, there is a rhythm to that which is the source of that substance. The question is, what rhythm are you on.

Rhythm can be of many different levels. If it is the rhythm of the body, it is one way. If you touch that of the mind, it will be in a certain way. If you touch that of the inner energies it will be a different way. If the rhythm touches the deepest core, if you find the rhythm of a certain dimension of existence, one becomes naturally meditative. In a way, that is what you are trying to do with all the kriyas and meditations. It is just an effort to get into that rhythm – a rhythm of stillness, which is the ultimate rhythm. If it is still, where is the rhythm? That is the rhythm that is anaadhi (beginning-less).

Nature's rhythms are of a variety of reverberations, but the ultimate reverberation is of stillness which is traditionally referred to as Shiva – the reverberation of stillness, beginning-less. That is why he is referred to as Swayambhu or self-created, because he is beginning-less; he has been there in a non-being state. When he wishes he becomes a being, when he again wishes he becomes a non-being.

One who learns how to dismantle this system systematically also learns how to put it back. If one leaves in a certain state of intensity or awareness, without knowing the mechanics of his existence, then he leaves for good. But one who leaves consciously, dismantling his own system, understanding the complex layers of rhythm which he is made of, if he wishes he can also put himself back.

To transcend, to know other dimensions of existence, if you know how to move into the rhythm of stillness and come out consciously, you can move there when you want and come out when you want. If you are able to go to the core and come back to where you are right now, if this freedom is attained, you can touch the whole range of rhythms whichever way you choose.