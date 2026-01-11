Road to India jazz project sets the stage for a nationwide jazz & blues awakening

The series unfolds across carefully chosen cities and venues, offering audiences a chance to encounter jazz and blues in immersive, thoughtfully designed environments that honour the music’s soul and legacy

As India prepares to welcome a bold new chapter in live music, the Road to India Jazz Project is quietly laying the cultural groundwork. Conceived as a prelude to the much-anticipated India Jazz Project 1.0, this nationwide capsule series brings together music, design, food, and storytelling to create 15 intimate jazz and blues experiences across the country. More than a promotional build-up, the initiative aims to nurture deeper emotional connections with the genre while cultivating a community long before the main festival arrives in February 2026.

Spearheaded by Foreword—an experiential cultural IP by Overture and The Soul Company—and partnered by Rarefore from The House of Rare as Principal Partner, the Road to India Jazz Project is envisioned as a journey rather than a destination. The series unfolds across carefully chosen cities and venues, offering audiences a chance to encounter jazz and blues in immersive, thoughtfully designed environments that honour the music’s soul and legacy.

Anchored in artistry that spans jazz, blues, soul, and global influences, the line-up features some of India’s finest musicians, including the much-acclaimed Ron Cha Trio, alongside other celebrated performers shaping the country’s evolving jazz and blues landscape. Each artist brings a distinctive voice, ensuring that no two experiences feel the same, yet all remain connected by a shared musical language.

What sets the Road to India Jazz Project apart is its commitment to holistic cultural experiences. Every event is curated with intention, extending beyond the stage to engage all the senses. Audiences can expect intimate performances in world-class venues and iconic bars, complemented by curated bar programmes and craft drinks designed to elevate the listening experience. Gourmet culinary pairings mirror the mood and rhythm of the music, while storytelling elements and cultural conversations trace the lineage of jazz and blues, connecting past, present, and future.

Designed to appeal to jazz purists, culture enthusiasts, and curious newcomers alike, the series offers moments of discovery, dialogue, and belonging. It creates space for listeners to slow down, engage deeply, and experience the genre in its most organic form—far removed from the scale and spectacle of large festivals.

For Rarefore, an extension of The House of Rare, the partnership reflects a larger philosophy. Known for championing individuality and contemporary culture, Rarefore positions itself as a patron of creative communities. Through the Road to India Jazz Project, the brand plays a pivotal role in shaping conversations, audiences, and cultural experiences leading up to the festival.

Arpan Peter, Co-Founder of Foreword, describes the initiative as a cultural activation rather than a countdown. “The Road to India Jazz Project is about encountering jazz and blues in immersive, organic settings,” he says. “It reflects the spirit of the main festival—bringing community, culture, and individuality together in every city. The House of Rare’s minimalist ethos and belief in self-expression align seamlessly with the essence of jazz.”

Echoing this sentiment, Foreword Co-Founder Somanna PM notes that the series is rooted in authenticity. “This is a culture-forward curation aimed at building genuine connections with jazz and blues lovers across India. Partnering with Rarefore allows us to create unified experiences that celebrate music through shared moments and meaningful engagement.”

For Akshika Poddar, Founder of Rarefore, the collaboration goes beyond branding. “Rarefore was created to extend The House of Rare’s belief in individuality beyond fashion,” she explains. “This project allows us to support voices that may not always seek the spotlight but truly deserve it, while fostering a community grounded in authentic cultural expression.”

All roads ultimately lead to the India Jazz Project, scheduled from February 6 to 8, 2026, across Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Headlined by Grammy-winning desert blues legends Tinariwen, the festival promises a transcendent experience—bringing the soul of the Sahara together with India’s most accomplished jazz and blues artists.

As the Road to India Jazz Project unfolds, it does more than build anticipation. It invites audiences to listen closely, feel deeply, and reconnect with jazz and blues as living, breathing cultural forces—long before the festival lights come on.