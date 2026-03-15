Royal Challenge brings Irish pub culture to Hyderabad with immersive launch event

An evening celebrating music, camaraderie, and vibrant pub culture unfolded in Hyderabad as Royal Challenge hosted an immersive launch event for its latest offering at Cock and Bull. The event transformed the popular venue into a lively Irish-style pub setting, giving guests a taste of authentic Irish nightlife and social traditions.

Organised by Diageo India, the event focused on creating a cultural experience that went beyond a typical product launch. Guests were welcomed into an environment inspired by traditional Irish pubs, complete with interactive entertainment, themed décor, and engaging activities that encouraged social interaction and celebration.

The venue was thoughtfully curated with several experience zones that highlighted the festive spirit of Irish pub culture. From branded pub games to interactive showcases, visitors were encouraged to explore different corners of the space while enjoying live entertainment. The highlight of the evening was a lively Irish singalong performance that added a musical dimension to the gathering and created a vibrant atmosphere for the guests. Attendees also experienced a range of specially curated cocktails and bar presentations that complemented the evening’s theme. The event gradually built up to the official unveiling moment, where the brand’s newest whiskey blend was introduced in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

Speaking about the launch, Ruchira Jaitly noted that modern consumers are increasingly drawn to unique and globally inspired social experiences when choosing premium spirits. She explained that the brand aimed to combine authenticity and contemporary appeal through the new launch, aligning with evolving trends in the whiskey segment. The event was designed to reflect the social essence associated with Irish pub culture—an atmosphere where music, conversations, and shared moments take center stage. By recreating this environment, the brand sought to offer Indian consumers a distinctive experience that blends international influences with modern urban nightlife.

With the launch event attracting a lively crowd in Hyderabad’s Madhapur district, the evening highlighted how experiential gatherings are becoming an important part of brand engagement in the premium beverage market. Through music, games, and a vibrant social setting, the event successfully captured the spirit of Irish pub culture while introducing a new chapter in the brand’s presence in India.