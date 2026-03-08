‘Safarnama’: A poetic journey of sincerity, struggle and soul

In an age where noise drowns nuance and speed overshadows reflection, ‘Safarnama’ arrives like a quiet pause between heartbeats. Penned by Rakesh Jee Patnavi, this evocative collection of Hindi-Urdu nazms and ghazals is not merely poetry—it is a lived experience, gently distilled into words that linger long after they are read.

From the very first page, the poet resists grand literary proclamations. Instead, he offers something far more profound and rare: unadorned sincerity. Each verse feels intimate and unforced, capturing fleeting emotions, silent struggles, and the quiet resilience of the human spirit. ‘Safarnama’ does not seek to impress with ornamentation; it seeks to connect—with honesty, vulnerability, and grace—reminding readers that amidst life’s relentless rush, the most meaningful journeys are often the ones within.

In the preface, the author acknowledges that his verses spring not from formal training but from lived emotions, quiet observations, and the legacy of adab (literature) and insaniyat (humanity) inherited from his father. That honesty infuses every line, making ‘Safarnama’ feel intimate and true. The nazm “Khet” haunts with its meditation on abandoned ancestral homes and barren fields, a stark metaphor for roots severed in the chase for modern ambition. It doesn’t just lament a vanished past, it probes a frantic present. Anyone who’s left small-town life for city hustle will recognise that hidden ache.

No less powerful is the ghazal “Murda Zameeron Ko Ab Mat Salaam Kijiye,” a fierce rebuke to moral compromise. In a world that too often rewards silence amid injustice, Patnavi’s words ignite courage. This is poetry that provokes, refusing to merely soothe. His social edge sharpens in “Naya Chunaav,” a satirical jab at electoral farces and collective amnesia. With wit and precision, he unmasks the endless loop of vows and letdowns, leaving readers smirking yet uneasy. Yet ‘Safarnama’ balances protest with profound tenderness. “Tum Muskuraati Ho” radiates romantic awe, transforming a lover’s smile into a universe-altering wonder. “Kyon Nahin Aate Raam” wrenches the heart, decrying violence against women by weaving myth into modern outrage, a plea that chokes you up. Standout is the nazm “Main Bhaarat Hoon,” a vibrant ode to India’s mosaic soul. It summons Ram, Krishna, Buddha, Gandhi, and the azaan in harmonious breath.

Amid today’s fractures, this feels like verse turned manifesto, a vital reminder of unity.’Safarnama’s power lies not in ornate flourishes, though its classical Urdu rhythms enchant. It’s the emotional directness: tales of failure, grit, stalled dreams, and relentless resolve. “Bas Koshish Adhoori Na Rahe,” that line alone could be your daily creed. This book touches differently. It revives buried memories for some, rekindles belief in love, conscience, nation, and self for others. It beckons you to halt, feel acutely, and peer into your heart’s shadowed nooks. In our rush-forward world, ‘Safarnama’ urges a deliberate stride, thoughtful, honest, bold. Turning its pages, you might uncover not only the poet’s odyssey, but echoes of your own.