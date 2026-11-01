Six artists celebrate the art of drawing

Six artists came together to celebrate the art of drawing at the launch of ‘Beyond Black & White – Season 2’ at Iconart Gallery, Banjara Hills, on October 30, 2026. Filmmaker Sekhar Kammula attended the event as Chief Guest. The exhibition brings together works that show how a simple line can capture emotions, tell stories and bring different subjects to life.

Featuring Sivaji Tallavajhula, Raju Epuri, Shankar Pamarthy, Rajesh Nagulakonda, Srinivasa Ram Makineedi and Moshe Dayan, the exhibition follows the earlier edition, ‘Between Black & White’. This time, the artists have introduced touches of colour while keeping drawing at the heart of their work. From fine, carefully drawn strokes to bold lines and abstract forms, the collection offers visitors a glimpse into the many ways artists approach the medium.

For the participating artists, drawing is not just a starting point for a painting but an art form in its own right. Their individual experiences in painting, illustration, cartooning and graphic storytelling are reflected in the works on display.

Sivaji Tallavajhula’s drawings often explore the bond between humans and nature. With over three decades of experience, he uses simple yet expressive lines to create compositions that feel warm and approachable. His works carry a lyrical quality, allowing viewers to connect easily with the subjects.

Raju Epuri, an artist and illustrator with nearly four decades of experience, is known for his strong lines, symbolism and thoughtful compositions. His creative approach also extends to the materials he uses. From delicate tissue paper to discarded cardboard, he finds ways to turn unusual surfaces into spaces for artistic expression.

Shankar Pamarthy brings the sharp eye of a political cartoonist to his drawings. His work moves between portraiture, satire and surreal imagery, often reflecting the many sides of human behaviour. He continues to experiment with new techniques and approaches, keeping his practice open to fresh ideas.

Rajesh Nagulakonda, a comic book illustrator, draws inspiration from the world of visual storytelling. His experience with graphic novels and picture books is evident in his fluid compositions, which move between realistic details and abstract elements. His drawings show how images can convey a story and hold a viewer’s attention.

Self-taught artist Srinivasa Ram Makineedi takes a more spontaneous approach to drawing. His works are marked by bold strokes, unusual forms and a willingness to experiment. Rather than following a fixed style, he allows his ideas to develop freely on paper. Moshe Dayan, known for his watercolours, brings a quieter and more reflective approach to the medium. His association with places such as Rishi Valley and Hampi has influenced his interest in landscapes, architecture and the emotions connected with a particular setting. Together, the six artists offer visitors different ways of looking at the familiar art of drawing. ‘Beyond Black & White – Season 2’ celebrates the freedom of artistic expression and reminds viewers that even a single line can carry a story, an emotion or an idea. The exhibition will remain open at Iconart Gallery until November 8, with viewing hours from 11.30 am to 7 pm daily.