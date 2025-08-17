South stars shine bright at Eugenix Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025

Hyderabad witnessed a glittering night of fashion, charisma, and cinematic brilliance as Filmfare hosted the debut edition of the Eugenix Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025. The event, held in association with Eugenix Hair Sciences, marked a new milestone in celebrating the glamour and style of South Indian cinema’s biggest icons.

The grand evening, hosted by Anuj Char and Vindhya Vishaka, brought together a star-studded gathering that redefined red-carpet elegance. From timeless legends to rising stars, the awards honoured South India’s most stylish personalities across cinema, music, and fashion.

Among the highlights, Chiranjeevi was lauded with two of the night’s most prestigious honours — Style Icon Down the Years and Trailblazer of the Year, cementing his legacy as a trendsetter across decades. Allu Arjun, true to his reputation as a fashion-forward star, won Most Stylish Icon & Star (Male) and Trendsetter of the Year. Nani bagged Man of Style and Substance and Hottest Star of the Year (Male), while Raashii Khanna turned heads by winning both Most Glamorous Youth Icon (Female) and Style Icon (Female).

Vijay Deverakonda also emerged as a double winner, clinching Most Glamorous Youth Icon (Male) and Most Fashionable Star. Meanwhile, Malavika Mohanan impressed with her dual victories as Hotstepper of the Year (Female) and Hottest Star of the Year (Female).

The glamorous couple Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari were celebrated as the Most Fashionable Star Couple, with Siddharth also winning Fashion Forward Star and Aditi receiving Woman of Style and Substance. Other notable winners included Sudheer Babu (Most Glamorous Star), Lakshmi Manchu (Fashion Risk Taker of the Year), and Naveen Polishetty (Fit and Fabulous Male).

The night also recognized fashion-forward directors and musicians, with Anil Ravipudi crowned Most Stylish Director, Naga Vamsi as Most Stylish Movie Moghul, Chinmayi Sripaada as Ultimate Diva Singer, and Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) as Ultimate Maverick Musician.

Reflecting on the debut edition, Rohit Gopakumar, Director of Worldwide Media & CEO of ZENL BCCL TV & Digital Network, emphasized the growing role of fashion as self-expression in cinema. Jitesh Pillaai, Editor-in-Chief of Filmfare, highlighted South India’s impact on national fashion trends, while Eugenix Hair Sciences founders Dr. Pradeep Sethi and Dr. Arika Bansal praised the event as a celebration of individuality, confidence, and elegance. With stunning couture, dazzling winners, and unforgettable red-carpet moments, the Eugenix Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 set a new benchmark for celebrating style in South Indian cinema.