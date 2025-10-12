The dreamiest wedding destinations women are bookmarking this season

Want your wedding to represent you? Think less cookie-cutter ballroom and more destination that matches your vibe—elegant, intimate, regal, iconic, or deliciously offbeat. According to Anjali Tolani, Vice President – Celebrations at Tamarind Global, this season’s top choices include sapphire seas, palace courtyards, and desert sunsets: the kind of places where the pictures look unreal and your memories feel even better. Here are five swoon-worthy sites that women are choosing for ceremonies that are a dream in style and low in stress, plus all the insider tips that make the whole thing sing.

Lake Como, Italy — Old-World Glam With No Pretense

Some places don’t just host weddings; they create celebrations of love. Lake Como is one of those places. Its mirror-like waters, expansive villas, and effortless air of elegance and intimacy somehow make every moment feel forever. Picture this: you arrive by boat, champagne flutes catching the last rays of sun before sunset, then exchange vows under a canopy of lemon trees for a wedding that feels as cinematic as it is stylish. Here, glamour isn’t just an aesthetic; it’s a lifestyle.

Maldives — Whisper-Quiet, Overwater, Entirely Yours

If privacy is your love language, the Maldives speak it fluently. Overwater villas hovering above azure waters turn weddings into private islands with horizons that belong entirely to you. Picture barefoot vows at sunset on a sandbank; lantern-lit dinners under starlit skies; and quietly flowing waves serenading you as you dance. It’s an experience where your wedding and honeymoon becomes beautifully intertwined, with nothing and nobody to interrupt your love affair.

Udaipur, India — Regal, but Real

In Udaipur, the “City of Lakes,” each and every frame feels like it has been plucked from an epic period drama. Regal palaces, glistening waters, and marble courtyards become the pomp and circumstance for a multi-day celebration of heritage filled with ravioli, lassi, and love. A baraat arriving by boat; courts bedecked with carpets of marigolds; a Sufi concert lakeside in the moonlight here, weddings are not “an event,” it is the royal chapter waiting to happen.

Santorini, Greece -- Whitewashed Walls, Blue-Domed Dreams

Santorini is one of those few places in the world that easily captures a sense of romance. The island’s famous whitewashed buildings cascade over volcanic cliffs where the Aegean Sea twinkles in the distance endlessly. Imagine a golden hour ceremony with the caldera unfurling below. As your guests mingle under fairy lights strung across your terrace or watch you toast at the head of a long table lined with bougainvillea. In Santorini, every glance, every step, every frame could belong on a gallery wall.

Marrakech, Morocco -- Luxury of Desert Soul in a Spice Market

Marrakech is not just a feast for the senses; it is a feast for the senses and the soul. It is hard to find a wedding experience richer in both texture and tradition than that which is offered between the souks, riads, and the luxurious desert. Picture henna nights illuminated by flickering lanterns, Gnawa musicians creating a rhythm for the evening, and a banquet in the Agafay desert under a blanket of stars. In Marrakech, weddings do not take place; they unfold like a living tapestry, vibrant and whimsically woven full of life and memories.