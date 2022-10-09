The fusion of arts and culture with tourism

Tourism fosters long-term partnerships with the local community, bringing happiness and job opportunities to a region.

With art and cultural heritage substantially affecting a traveller's choice of destination, it becomes critical to invest in the arts in order to favourably benefit tourism in a city or country.

The marriage of arts and culture with tourism gives economic growth prospects in any part of the world.

"Digital advancements have surely created an interest in art and cultural tourism by making it more accessible and inclusive. Additionally, festivals such as MAP's Art is Life, which brings together artists, curators and collaborative initiatives, are built around garnering interest in the art and culture that Bengaluru has to offer.

The idea is to create a platform for artists to express themselves through the rich history that our country offers which also makes for a good avenue for the development of tourist interests," says Abhishek Poddar, Founder, MAP, or Kamini Sawhney, Director of MAP

The fusion of the arts and culture with tourism aids in creating a distinctive identity for a city to attract tourists, establishing a token of remembrance and reflection on a place's legacy, which plays a significant part in people's imagination.

In its latest opening the museum in Bengaluru, the Museum of Art & Photography (MAP) hopes to create a space for artistic expressions and conversations in the city. Through its initiatives and programs, MAP seeks to be at the forefront of cultural conversations in

the country. The vision is to create a space that is digitally savvy and sustainable in keeping up with the changing landscape of art.

A platform for discussions, collaborations, and ideas surrounding art and culture, MAP is scheduled to debut in December 2022.

It will serve as a venue for the promotion of South Asian visual culture to a wider audience. With its extensive collection of South Asian art and emphasis on the cultural legacy of the subcontinent, MAP's collaborative attitude not only fosters these contacts but also aids in the development of cultural identity for the residents of Bangalore.