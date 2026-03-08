The musical spirit of New Orleans: Jazz fest, local music scene, and beyond

New Orleans, widely known as the birthplace of jazz, is a city where music is deeply woven into everyday life. Its vibrant rhythms and musical traditions have influenced artists and genres around the world. Spring is one of the best times to visit the city, as warm weather and festivals bring a lively atmosphere to its streets. Among these events, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival—popularly known as Jazz Fest—stands out as one of the most iconic music and cultural celebrations in the United States, honouring Louisiana’s rich musical legacy and diverse cultural heritage.

Festival Notes

History

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival began in 1970 and has since grown into one of the most celebrated music festivals in the world. What started as a modest gathering has evolved into a major cultural event that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. More than just a music festival, Jazz Fest celebrates the traditions, creativity, and community spirit of Louisiana.

The festival features twelve stages showcasing a wide range of musical styles. While jazz remains central to the event, audiences can also enjoy gospel, Cajun, zydeco, blues, rhythm and blues, rock, funk, and folk music. International influences such as African, Latin, and Caribbean music also play an important role, reflecting the diverse cultural influences that have shaped New Orleans over centuries.

Beyond the Music

Food is a key highlight of Jazz Fest and an essential part of the overall experience. Louisiana’s culinary heritage is celebrated through a variety of dishes prepared using local ingredients and traditional recipes. Visitors can enjoy fresh seafood, regional produce, and famous Creole and Cajun specialities served by local vendors. Some of the festival’s dishes have even become iconic, created specifically for Jazz Fest and eagerly awaited each year.

Crafts and art also add to the festival’s vibrant atmosphere. Hundreds of artisans display handcrafted items ranging from jewellery and paintings to sculptures and leather goods. Special sections such as the Congo Square African Marketplace, the Contemporary Crafts area, and the Louisiana Marketplace showcase culturally inspired works and reflect the creativity of local and regional artists.

2026 Lineup

The 2026 edition of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival will take place from April 23 to May 3 at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots. The festival will feature a dynamic lineup of globally recognised artists alongside local performers. Headliners include Eagles, Kings of Leon, Lorde, Jon Batiste, The Black Keys, Tedeschi Trucks Band, and Alabama Shakes, along with many other national and local acts.

More Music in the City

Music in New Orleans extends far beyond the festival grounds. One of the most popular destinations for live music is Frenchmen Street, a lively stretch filled with clubs and lounges. Venues like The Spotted Cat Music Club attract both locals and tourists with energetic jazz performances. Nearby, Maison offers multiple floors of live music and dining, while Three Muses provides a cosy setting with jazz ensembles and craft cocktails.

For traditional jazz lovers, historic venues continue to preserve the city’s musical roots. Nightly performances at Preservation Hall celebrate classic New Orleans jazz, while The Jazz Playhouse inside the Royal Sonesta New Orleans offers a refined atmosphere for live music. Another popular spot is Fritzel’s European Jazz Club, one of the city’s oldest jazz clubs.

From lively streets to historic clubs and festival stages, New Orleans lives and breathes music, welcoming visitors from around the world to experience its timeless rhythm and cultural spirit.