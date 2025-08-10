The new era of cinema screens: A chat with Yusuf Galabhaiwala

SuhasSistuWhen audiences settle into their seats, all eyes are on the film. But behind the magic on screen lies another silent star — the cinema screen itself. Over the past decade, screens have undergone a quiet revolution, evolving from simple reflective surfaces to sophisticated, high-tech canvases that keep pace with today’s advanced filmmaking. Yusuf Galabhaiwala, Director of Operations at Galalite Cinema Screens, has seen this transformation up close. In this conversation, he breaks down how modern screens enhance colours, handle new projection formats, and ensure every seat gets a perfect view — proving that the screen is as vital as the story.

Most people walk into a theatre excited about the film, not the screen. Has that changed over the years?

The excitement when the lights go down—that’s still the same. But the screen you’re looking at? That’s not the same as it was 10 or even 5 years ago. Cinema screens have evolved dramatically. They’re not just bigger; they’re smarter. They’ve been redesigned to keep pace with how films are shot, projected, and consumed. People don’t always realise it, but the screen plays a huge role in the movie experience.

How would you describe the difference between old screens and what we have now?

Back then, a screen was just a reflective surface. It did its job—throw light back to the audience. But as films became more complex—with richer shadows, brighter highlights, and finer details—those old screens started to show their limits. Blacks looked washed out, colours were flat. Today’s screens use advanced coatings to control light behaviour. Blacks are deeper, colours are more vibrant, and even skin tones look more natural. The immersion level is much higher now.

Everyone’s heard of the “best seat in the house.” Is that still a thing?

Not anymore. Older screens had narrow viewing angles—sit too far to the side and the image quality suffered. Modern screens offer uniform brightness and colour from almost any seat. Whether you’re in the middle or at the far corner, you get the same visual experience.

How are screens adapting to modern filmmaking techniques?

Filmmakers experiment more now—different aspect ratios, mid-scene shifts, experimental visuals. Screens today are designed to handle these changes seamlessly, without distracting black bars or awkward cut-offs. The goal is to keep the audience in the story.

Technology like HDR, RGB lasers, and 8K projection is advancing rapidly. How do screens keep up?

Exactly—these aren’t just buzzwords. They’re real tools for storytelling. But if the screen can’t handle that level of precision, all that detail is lost. Screen design now considers texture, ambient light handling, and even specific environments like auditoriums that can’t go fully dark. Some screens are tailor-made for such spaces.

Final thoughts?

The screen might not get the applause, but it’s doing serious work behind the scenes—ensuring every frame looks exactly as the filmmaker intended. At Lumina, our mission is to make screens that let the story shine through without compromise.