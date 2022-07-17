The role of spirituality in health care

Imagine that there is no after life or rebirth after this life then it is still a matter of importance that we are able to live this life fully. And this is the eventual objective of spirituality that we are able to equip ourselves in such a way to live out this life as joyfully as possible

When it comes to our health if we remain focused only on the physical aspect of our being or the material aspect then we will not be able to understand human existence. Even the best minds of this world are unable to prove the existence of the end of life after death; or the fact that there is no rebirth or other opportunities that exist after death. All these subjects are beyond the realm of our comprehension and understanding. All the theories with respect to life, death, and rebirth are only theoretical and experimental in nature without any definite conclusion.

Widening our perspective

When we include the practice of spirituality within healthcare we open up many new doors for possibilities. No matter what we do with this we will be able to achieve a positive result and outcome. Imagine that there is no after life or rebirth after this life then it is still a matter of importance that we are able to live this life fully. And this is the eventual objective of spirituality that we are able to equip ourselves in such a way to live out this life as joyfully as possible.

Believe in the future

According to spirituality life was always in existence. You did not come to be born on this planet only now but you existed before this life and will continue to exist after your death as well. As long as you believe in the philosophy of tomorrow you will always make plans and arrangements for how you want to live then. If not then you will only live out this life assuming that there is nothing here after and thus will not accumulate anything. In order for you to start this accumulation of spiritual wealth and knowledge you will have to be responsible for your actions and build self awareness.

Healing power of nature

There is a belief that man with the help of nature can find healing and ultimately also become one with nature because that is where we come from. This is why we can see that from childhood days children were often seen playing in the dirt and were even allowed to do so. Because of this their immunity increased and their gut bacteria also get strengthened. However with changing times and sophisticated technology we have come to believe that nature is dirty and will use sanitizers and disinfectants to remove dirt from a child's hands. We may believe that we are doing the best for them and this is hygienic but in reality we do not understand the magical nature.

Nature is capable of healing us as it contains all the secrets of the cosmos and every solution to every problem that ever exists. But if you do not give nature the opportunity to heal then we are not letting it help. For example if you suffer from an upset stomach even though there are many medicines available to cure you, simple ingredients lying at home like banana and methi seeds can work wonders. These can be as effective a remedy as medicines available in a pharmacy and are also safer for the body.

The health care system that is an existence is already very powerful and effective. However incorporating spirituality into health care will only enhance the beneficial effects of this system. For example while walking as an exercise is widely recommended by all doctors and medical practitioners in spirituality this is defined in the form of Siddha walk. Siddha walk is a spiritual technique that not only advises the benefits of walking but also gives specific instructions on the direction that you should be walking; in its duration, what you should consume before and how you should conclude this technique. And in these ways the combination of healthcare and spiritual techniques can do wonders for the development of our health and holistic well being.