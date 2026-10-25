The silent dialogue

We all know and experience that these days there is so much violence on the planet that we have come to accept it as a norm in life. On the other hand, the instinct for harmony and order is deep within the human spirit, which is why many people consistently strive for peace and mutual respect. However, the many fears and grievances hijack a person into a state of turmoil and stress over and over again even against the conscious wish of the person.

Under such a scenario, meditation works as a healing process that helps the person reconnect with his original self via understanding and remembrance. Through the remembrance of the Supreme Spirit, the human spirit can heal, purify and be liberated from the many treacherous habits that constantly sabotage its life. Remembrance is the basis of the relationship of souls with their master, the Supreme Soul.

The steps for such remembrance are understanding, connection, concentration and through concentration, absorption. To be absorbed in the pure being of Almighty transfers that divine energy into the self which purifies and empowers the self. This absorption of divine energy helps the self to re-emerge its original qualities.

One might wonder: how can one achieve this deep and powerful remembrance in a world so filled with distractions? The answer lies in consistent spiritual practice and inner honesty. Just like a radio need to be tuned precisely to catch a particular station, the soul also needs to be finely tuned through meditation, reflection, and silent dialogue with the Divine. To remember the ONE who is eternally Loveful, Truthful and Peaceful is what is actually called the Art of Rajyoga.

Traditionally it has been said that Rajyoga is the most difficult of the Yogas but practically speaking in terms of relationship with Supreme it is probably the easiest wherein the self is understood as a point form of light, the soul, and Supreme Master is understood as also being a point of light; each separate but united through thought and feeling. So, this point to Point, light to Light, thought to Thought, heart to Heart: meeting is based on subtle love and not on anything visual or physical. In this meeting of point to Point there is no distraction of bodies, nationality, culture, religion but it is a connection of pure feeling. For inner liberation the experience of this kind of remembrance is paramount. It is regarded as the true basis for cleaning and fulfilling the soul through a silent, personal link with its Master. Remember! HE is available and accessible to all. To connect with HIM, no position, role, nationality, label is really required. The only thing required is just clean motives.

The word “Yoga” today has become a very common word. However, the word - “Remembrance” pinpoints the relationship with the Divine. In remembrance the soul connects with the Supreme and through this connection is able to concentrate on the Eternal Friend’s divine qualities and absorb them within itself. So, beyond meditation and yoga is such remembrance where the soul is able to relate to its Master silently, personally and constantly, beyond any physical or subtle image, and feels fully connected and empowered. In that silent union, the soul feels renewed strength, a surge of unconditional love, and a profound sense of belonging that no worldly achievement can provide. It is in remembrance that the soul reclaims its true royalty, the inner kingdom of peace, power, and purity.

(Writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, USA, UK, Australia, South Africa, Canada & Mauritius. 10,00+ Published Columns have been written by Him.)