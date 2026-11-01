To heal the earth, we must heal ourselves  

A few centuries ago, no one worried about climate change, because there was no reason to do so. Climate change and global warming were sometimes thought of as things that will happen in the future. But scientists are finding increasing evidence that the planet is changing now, and that people must take a large share of the blame for this phenomenon. They further explain that excessive carbon emissions through industrial, vehicular pollution, use of CFCs and plundering of forests and natural resources have depleted the ozone layer. This has trapped more and more of solar radiation inside the earth’s atmosphere. As a result, the earth is heating up which has begun to trigger a chain of natural upheavals like floods, earthquakes, tsunamis, and landslides in recent times.

To prevent such an eventuality, humans need to work on themselves. Man does not need to master nature. The human soul is the master of all that is material. It is when the soul begins to identify itself with the body that it comes under the influence of matter and vices. In the Golden and Silver Ages, when all human souls had self-awareness and divine qualities, nature was their obedient servant. The elements of nature made life pleasant and enjoyable in that era, which is remembered in religious texts as paradise or heaven. No natural calamity ever occurred because humans and nature existed in complete harmony, each respecting the other. Because the divine beings of that world were free of vices, they never exploited or despoiled nature. Instead of having to be environment friendly, they had a truly friendly environment. They were friends not only to their fellow beings but also to all matter. Trees, rivers, mountains, and animals were all regarded as sacred companions rather than mere resources to be used and discarded. There was an intuitive understanding that to care for nature was to care for one’s own soul. This bond of mutual respect created a vibrant and self-sustaining ecosystem where abundance flourished without greed. This state of affairs continued till the beginning of the Copper Age, when the souls forgot who they were and began to come under the influence of the body and the vices. They then began to exploit natural resources, gradually harming the environment. In return, nature too ceased to obey souls who had lost mastery over themselves. As the influence of the vices grew, so did the plunder of nature, and what was once a harmonious relationship turned more into one between an exploiter and the exploited. This process, over time, has brought us to the present pass.

Now, if we wish to go back from the brink and return to a life of harmony with nature, we need to realise our spiritual identity and values. Such awareness will make us naturally eco-friendly, and send out a positive energy that will bring the elements of nature into harmony with us again. Each small conscious action, whether it is planting a tree, reducing plastic usage, conserving water, or practicing mindful consumption, can collectively create a ripple effect. If a critical mass of humans begin to live with this spiritual awareness, nature will by itself become our friend, and humanity will look at a golden instead of doubtful future.

(Writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, USA, UK, Australia, South Africa, Canada & Mauritius. 10,00+ Published Columns have been written by Him.)