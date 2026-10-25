‘Tom & Jerry: Forbidden Compass’ brings magical adventure and tuffy collectibles to PVR INOX

The legendary rivalry between Tom and Jerry is making a comeback, with an exclusive merchandise offering for fans. PVR INOX Limited, India’s largest multiplex, is set to screen Tom & Jerry: Forbidden Compass on October 23, 2026, while also launching officially licensed Tuffy keychains at select locations.

The English-language animated action-adventure comedy, directed by Gang Zhang and presented by Zee Studios, sees the iconic cat and mouse duo venture into new realms. Using a magical star-compass, they find themselves in an ancient world rooted in Eastern mythology, encountering mythical guardians in an imaginative twist. It is the first ever fully 3D CGI film in the franchise, with production supported by China Film Co., Ltd., Warner Bros. Pictures, Origin Animation and Turner Entertainment Co. ReDefine Animation has been commissioned for the animation.

In line with the movie’s theatrical release, PVR INOX is also gifting two special PVC Tuffy collectibles, Tuffy Angel and Tuffy Devil. Priced at Rs 899 each, the keychains depict contrasting, mischievous incarnations of the lovable character that has captured hearts over decades.

The in-demand items will be available on a while stock lasts basis at over 50 screens across 13 cities.

The cities are Bengaluru, Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Chennai, Greater Noida and Chandigarh. The collectibles initiative is part of a wider trend of movie merchandise, which enable fans to take a piece of the magic home with them. At the same time, it offers younger viewers who are discovering the franchise an accessible way to engage with its beloved characters.

Gautam Dutta, CEO of Revenue and Operations at PVR INOX Limited, said: “The enduring appeal of Tom & Jerry speaks for itself, with its cross-generational ability to bring families together through its humorous antics. Film merchandise provides an opportunity to extend the magic of the movie beyond the cinema walls, as well as create further retail avenues across the country.

With its mythical backdrop, fresh animation and familiar comic slapstick, Tom & Jerry: Forbidden Compass looks set to provide an enjoyable cinematic outing for families and long-time fans alike. Meanwhile, the Tuffy Angel and Tuffy Devil keychains offer moviegoers yet another reason to enjoy the beloved animated franchise on the big screen.