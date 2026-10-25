What if everyone sounds intelligent?

For centuries, sounding intelligent was difficult. To write an articulate argument, analyse a complex problem or communicate an idea convincingly usually required knowledge, experience and thought. Our words became signals of what was happening inside our minds. Artificial intelligence is beginning to break that relationship. Today, an ordinary email can become eloquent in seconds. Scattered thoughts can become a polished presentation. Someone unfamiliar with a subject can suddenly discuss it with impressive vocabulary and confidence. We may soon enter a world where almost everyone can sound intelligent. Strangely, that could make intelligence harder to recognise.

Consider what happens in the workplace. A beautifully written proposal once suggested that someone had spent considerable time thinking through an issue. A sharp presentation indicated preparation. A sophisticated analysis suggested expertise. Increasingly, these signals cannot be taken at face value. AI can help a novice communicate like an expert and make an average idea sound remarkably sophisticated. This is not necessarily bad. Calculators made arithmetic easier; search engines made information accessible; AI may democratise articulation. But when polished output becomes abundant, its value changes. The question will no longer be, “Can this person produce an impressive answer?” It will increasingly become, “Does this person actually understand the answer?”

Perhaps this will force us to reconsider what intelligence really means. We have traditionally rewarded its visible packaging: vocabulary, presentation, recall and confidence. In an AI-enabled world, these become easier to manufacture. What remains difficult is knowing which question to ask, recognising when an answer does not make sense, connecting seemingly unrelated ideas and making decisions when information is incomplete. AI can generate ten recommendations in seconds; someone must decide which one matters. It can construct an argument; someone must challenge its assumptions. Intelligence may therefore move away from producing answers and towards exercising judgment.

There is another possibility. If millions of people use similar intelligent assistants, our communication could become more polished but also more similar. Emails become perfectly structured. Presentations use familiar phrases. Articles acquire flawless transitions. Even personal messages begin to sound professionally crafted. In trying to communicate better, we may inadvertently remove the quirks, imperfections and unusual expressions that make a voice recognisably ours. Humanity could end up producing more sophisticated language than ever while becoming less distinctive in how it speaks.

Perhaps AI will not diminish human intelligence; it will expose what intelligence really is. When everyone can access information, knowledge alone becomes less differentiating. When everyone can produce articulate prose, articulation becomes less impressive. And when everyone can generate plausible answers, curiosity, judgment, originality and the courage to disagree become more valuable. The future may not belong to the person who produces the smartest-sounding answer. Because when everyone sounds intelligent, the rarest person in the room may be the one who knows what to question.

(The writer is a finance and AI practitioner, author and columnist exploring the intersection of artificial intelligence and human potential.)