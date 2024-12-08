Why knowing our own calendar is scientifically vital

For centuries, human societies have relied on calendars to structure their lives, align their rituals, and understand the rhythm of nature. However, the modern calendar used globally today—the Gregorian calendar—lacks a foundation in planetary science. Its months are arbitrary divisions, its weeks disconnected from celestial cycles, and its structure has no relevance to the environment, seasons, or human health. In contrast, the traditional Bharatiya calendar, based on precise astronomical observations, carries a wealth of scientific and practical wisdom.

Ancient Bharat Calendar: Scientific Marvel

The The Bharat calendar, rooted in astronomy, was meticulously designed to align with the movement of celestial bodies, particularly the sun and moon. The calendar divided the year into 12 months and six seasons, scientifically corresponding to the Earth’s tilt and orbit around the Sun. These seasons—Vasant Ritu (Spring), Grishma Ritu (Summer), Varsha Ritu (Monsoon), Sharad Ritu (Autumn), Hemant Ritu (Pre-Winter), and Shishir Ritu (Winter)—reflect real environmental changes and dictate agricultural patterns, dietary practices, and even human health cycles.

This scientific approach is far from superstition or myth. Ancient texts like the Surya Siddhanta and the works of astronomers like Aryabhatta, Brahmagupta, and Varahamihira demonstrate an unparalleled understanding of planetary motions and their impact on Earth.

1. Aryabhatta, the renowned mathematician and astronomer, calculated the Earth’s rotation and revolution with remarkable accuracy. His treatise, Aryabhatiya, explains the cause of day and night and units of time measurement. His studies, conducted at Nalanda University’s astronomical observatory in Khagola, laid the foundation for timekeeping systems aligned with nature.

2. Brahmagupta, building on Aryabhatta’s work, refined calculations related to planetary positions and eclipses, further embedding precision into the Indian calendar.

3. Varahamihira predicted the presence of water on Mars centuries before modern science confirmed it. His contributions to astronomy also linked planetary movements with agricultural cycles, highlighting the calendar’s practical applications.

The Surya Siddhanta, an ancient astronomical treatise, provides mathematical models for planetary orbits and explains Earth’s spherical shape. These contributions underline that the Indian calendar was not merely a tool for rituals but a sophisticated system for understanding our world.

Disconnect of Modern Calendars

In contrast, the Gregorian calendar, introduced in 1582, was designed primarily for administrative convenience and religious purposes, with little regard for planetary movements or natural cycles. Its months are unevenly divided, seasons do not align with its months, and weeks have arbitrary names with no scientific relevance. For instance:

n The names of the days (Monday, Tuesday, etc.) stem from Roman and Norse mythology, rather than reflecting planetary or seasonal significance.

n Sunday, declared as a holiday in many cultures, was often linked to colonial or religious agendas rather than scientific reasoning.

This disconnection from nature has caused generations to lose touch with the cosmic patterns that govern life. Modern humans are now reliant on technology to predict natural events like eclipses or the phases of the moon—knowledge that was once ingrained in daily life.

Health and Environmental Impact

The loss of connection with a scientifically meaningful calendar has real-world consequences:

1. Seasons and Health

The Indian calendar’s six-season system promotes an understanding of the environment and its effects on the human body. Seasonal awareness can guide food consumption patterns, ensuring a diet that aligns with the body’s needs in specific climates. For instance:

n Spring (Vasant Ritu) encourages cleansing foods like greens and bitter herbs.

n Winter (Shishir Ritu) demands calorie-rich foods to build immunity and warmth.

2. Agricultural Cycles

Traditional knowledge of seasons was essential for determining sowing and harvesting times. Ignoring these cycles disrupts farming practices, leading to poor yields and environmental degradation.

3. Planetary Influence on Human Behavior

The ancient belief in the connection between planetary movements and human health, while often dismissed, aligns with modern studies showing how circadian rhythms, governed by the sun and moon, affect sleep, mood, and overall well-being.

Reclaiming Lost Knowledge

For centuries, the scientific advancements of ancient India have been misclassified as mythology. The term “mythology” is often used to dismiss the rich heritage of Bharat, despite substantial evidence that supports the scientific accuracy of ancient texts and practices. This dismissal has led to the neglect of invaluable knowledge about planetary movements, timekeeping, and health.

Promoting the Indian calendar is not about returning to religion or rituals but about recognizing its scientific merit. By realigning with a calendar that reflects natural and cosmic rhythms, we can:

n Reconnect with nature and its cycles.

n Improve health through seasonal awareness and food practices.

n Revive sustainable agricultural methods.

The Indian calendar, rooted in astronomy and planetary science, offers a holistic approach to understanding time and our surroundings. It integrates knowledge of the cosmos, the environment, and human health in ways that the Gregorian calendar cannot. Reclaiming this ancient wisdom is not a step backward but a leap forward in integrating science, sustainability, and cultural heritage.

It is time to shed the dismissive label of “mythology” and embrace the scientific legacy of Aryabhatta, Brahmagupta, and Varahamihira. By doing so, we can foster a deeper understanding of our world and live in harmony with its rhythms, rather than relying solely on machines to interpret the cosmos for us.

(The writer is an Expert on Creative Economy & Author)