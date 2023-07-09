  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Featured > Sunday Hans

Wordsmith: Rage

Wordsmith: Rage
x
Highlights

Locking away the rageThat swirling in my depths Of heart and mind, Painting a smile on my lips Clutching the darkness From escaping, Eyes...

Locking away the rage

That swirling in my depths

Of heart and mind,

Painting a smile on my lips

Clutching the darkness

From escaping,

Eyes losing the life,

As Emotions died,

Fighting my way,

To live another day,

Making death, my shadow

Drinking in the grief

Of your loss,

I live another day,

Bleeding feelings,

Hoping to hold you,

Once again, in my arms.

Show Full Article
Print Article
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X