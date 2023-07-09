Live
Wordsmith: Rage
Highlights
Locking away the rageThat swirling in my depths Of heart and mind, Painting a smile on my lips Clutching the darkness From escaping, Eyes...
Locking away the rage
That swirling in my depths
Of heart and mind,
Painting a smile on my lips
Clutching the darkness
From escaping,
Eyes losing the life,
As Emotions died,
Fighting my way,
To live another day,
Making death, my shadow
Drinking in the grief
Of your loss,
I live another day,
Bleeding feelings,
Hoping to hold you,
Once again, in my arms.
