Wordsmith: Rage

Locking away the rage



That swirling in my depths

Of heart and mind,

Painting a smile on my lips

Clutching the darkness

From escaping,

Eyes losing the life,

As Emotions died,

Fighting my way,

To live another day,

Making death, my shadow

Drinking in the grief

Of your loss,

I live another day,

Bleeding feelings,

Hoping to hold you,

Once again, in my arms.