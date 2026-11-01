Yoga – Dissolving your identity

Yoga does not mean twisting your body, holding your breath, hanging upside down or something like this. Essentially, if you are using the very process of life as a stepping stone for a higher possibility, if every aspect of your life has become a process of growth and a staircase to move upward, then you are in yoga. There are many systems and practices to create such a situation and make your very body, your very mind, everything, into a possibility and not a hurdle in your life. But just the practice is not yoga. How you live is yoga.

The word ‘yoga’ literally means union. Your separation has come only because you are clinging to your identity. Essentially, yoga means dissolving your identity. Whatever kind of activity you are doing, you get identified with that and you become that kind of prejudice. That is the nature of the mind. Once you get identified with something, your mind works only around the identity. If you say, ‘I am an Indian’, you think and feel Indian, isn’t it? ‘Nation’ is just an idea, but the moment you identify yourself with that idea, the very way you think, feel, understand and experience life is changed. This is happening to you on many different levels. The moment you identify yourself, you become a kind of discriminatory process.

The whole process of yoga is to distance you from your identity so that you are able to handle your identity the way you need to handle it. If you dissolve your identity, this whole existence is one burst of life. Science is proving beyond any doubt that every atom, every subatomic particle in the existence is in constant communication with everything else. Why are you missing out? You are missing out because you identified yourself with something. So yoga means to dissolve your identity in such a way that if you sit here, you actually experience yourself as the existence itself, not as a separate identity.

If you experience the whole existence as a part of yourself even for one moment, you will never be the same again. It is possible for every human being to know this.

(Ranked amongst the fifty most influential people in India, Sadhguru is a Yogi, mystic, visionary and a New York Times bestselling author. Sadhguru has been conferred the Padma Vibhushan by the Government of India in 2017, the highest annual civilian award, accorded for exceptional and distinguished service. He is also the founder of the world’s largest people’s movement, Conscious Planet– Save Soil, which has touched over 4 billion peple.)