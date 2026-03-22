360 One X Aisha Rao present Spring Summer 2026 collection ‘Inter-Hana’ at Lakmē Fashion Week x FDCI

360 ONE presented designer Aisha Rao’s Spring Summer 2026 collection Inter-Hana at Lakmē Fashion Week x FDCI. Known for her distinctive approach to craft and surface design, the Hyderabad-based designer unveiled a collection that explored the intersections of art, culture and textile innovation.

At Aisha Rao, each collection evolved like a garden in bloom. With Inter-Hana, the designer extended this philosophy, building a narrative around moments that shape everyday life. The collection reflected the idea that meaning is formed not only through grand occasions but also through quieter, more intimate experiences that define personal journeys.

This season, Rao expanded the vocabulary of her eponymous luxury label into a space that felt both rooted and romantic. Silhouettes were designed with movement and mood in mind, responding intuitively to the body and the context in which they are worn. The garments expressed a sense of celebration that was multifaceted, sometimes personal, always expressive.

At the core of the collection lay abstraction inspired by the work of Japanese artist Fumi Imamura, whose floral compositions reinterpret botanical folklore from Japan’s Aichi region. Imamura’s philosophy — “My feelings are expressed in the shapes of flowers I create” served as a point of departure for Rao’s exploration of form and texture.

Through her own visual language, Rao translated these influences into garments where natural forms evolved into abstract motifs. Leaves shifted into paisleys, while florals unfolded into geometric interpretations. Imamura’s minimalist approach was reimagined through Rao’s design sensibility with greater textural depth and a richer colour palette, creating a layered dialogue between Japanese restraint and Indian maximalism.

Craft remained central to the narrative. Fabrics were developed in-house, reflecting the designer’s commitment to material innovation. Mesh textiles were engineered from scratch, lace-like borders were constructed with precision, and layers of organza and tulle created varying degrees of translucence. Scrunched lurex introduced flexibility and stretch, allowing garments to move fluidly with the body.

Silhouettes reflected this balance between structure and movement. Corsetry was softened through drape, ballooned hems were supported with architectural shaping, and skirts transitioned between body-skimming and fluid forms. Separates introduced an effortless versatility, designed to move seamlessly from day to evening.

Surface detailing completed the visual narrative. Raffia accents, handcrafted trims and tactile embellishments echoed the textures within the garments themselves, creating a cohesive design language across the collection. Through this process, Rao continued to emphasise in-house development and local ingenuity, reinforcing a design philosophy where making becomes both craft and authorship.

Describing her runway collection, Aisha Rao said, “Inter-Hana - from ‘inter’ meaning between, and ‘hana’, the Japanese word for flower, situates the collection within a state of in-betweenness. It occupies the space between gardens, between two significant chapters, and also between cultural vocabularies. The term ‘inter’ further operates as a structural metaphor for an interwoven crochet like engineered mesh

produced in-house in our atelier, where this surface becomes the story of cultural dialogue, structural interdependence, self-reliance and the continuity of craft.”

Bollywood actor Khushi Kapoor graced the runway as the showstopper for the designer. She wore a striking ensemble featuring a shimmering floral-embellished crop top paired with a co-ordinated lehenga.