A child’s view on grown-up prejudice: Scout’s insight on To Kill a Mockingbird

“Shoot all the bluejays you want, if you can hit ‘em, but remember it’s a sin to kill a mockingbird,” this famous line from Harper Lee’s classic novel, To Kill A Mockingbird, is hard to forget.

The phrase “it’s a sin to kill a mockingbird” refers to intentionally and pointlessly destroying something that does no harm. The mockingbird is a songbird, not a pest, and it isn’t a game bird. Killing a mockingbird serves no purpose and therefore is an act of unnecessary cruelty.

Through the young eyes of Scout and Jem Finch, Lee explores with humour, the irrationality of adult attitudes to race and class in the Deep South of the 1930s. The conscience of a town steeped in prejudice, violence, and hypocrisy is pricked by the stamina of one man’s struggle for justice. But the weight of history will only tolerate so much.

In this article we will explore how Scout’s perspective allows readers to engage with the heavy themes of the novel—racism, injustice, and moral integrity—through the innocent and unfiltered eyes of a child. Scout’s limited understanding of the social rules and prejudices of Maycomb exposes the absurdity and cruelty of these attitudes, challenging us to reflect on our own beliefs and biases. Through Scout, Harper Lee doesn’t just tell a story about injustice; she helps us see it as irrational and unjust.

Children usually perceive things as simply right or wrong, unaffected by society’s excuses or explanations. When Scout questions why her father, Atticus, is defending Tom Robinson, or when she is confused by the adults’ hostility towards her family, her confusion and curiosity make readers reflect on the absurdity and inhumanity of these societal norms.

Additionally, Scout’s perspective brings moments of humor and warmth that lighten the narrative, making it accessible and engaging without losing its impact. This balance ensures that the story remains impactful for both young readers and adults, as they are encouraged to empathise with her innocence and develop a critical perspective on the world’s injustices. By framing the narrative this way, Lee subtly advocates for compassion, integrity, and moral courage, values that are more deeply appreciated when seen through the trusting, hopeful lens of a child.

Her interactions with various characters, including Atticus Finch, Calpurnia, and Boo Radley, challenge her preconceived notions about race and class. For example, Scout’s eventual understanding that Boo is not the monster she imagined but a kind and protective figure illustrates her growth in empathy and moral reasoning. This evolution is crucial for readers as it mirrors a broader journey toward understanding and combating prejudice.

In conclusion, Scout Finch’s innocent viewpoint is instrumental in exploring the complex social and racial issues present in To Kill a Mockingbird.

By framing these heavy themes through a child’s perspective, Harper Lee not only makes them more relatable but also encourages critical reflection on societal prejudices that persist today.