A Journey of Empowerment and Growth

Dr. Priyanka Srivastava’s journey is one of resilience, courage, and transformation. After the tragic loss of her husband, she faced a pivotal decision: continue her passion for teaching or pursue a career in banking to secure her family’s financial stability. With an unwavering commitment to giving her children a brighter future, she embraced the challenges of a new career, successfully transitioning from the classroom to the boardroom. Her story is a powerful testament to how strength and adaptability can lead to transformative change, both for herself and her family.

Dr. Priyanka Srivastava holds an impressive array of degrees, including an MSc, M.Ed., and PhD in Education. With 15 years of dedicated teaching experience, she boldly ventured into the financial sector, bringing with her the lessons and insights gained from her educational career. Alongside her professional accomplishments, she is a creative multitasker who writes poems, articles, dances, and hosts a podcast. Her journey is inspiring, and her strength and determination continue to influence those around her.

What motivated your transition from education to banking, and how do you think your experience in the classroom has influenced your approach to finance?

Initially, the transition was intimidating, but I soon realized that my desire to help people guided me naturally in my new role. Both education and finance are about facilitating individuals in making informed choices. In the classroom, I learned to break down complex concepts, which now helps me simplify financial products for clients. The shift felt natural over time because, in both fields, I’m guiding people toward better decisions.

Can you share a specific moment or lesson from your teaching career that you found particularly valuable when adapting to the financial sector?

One memorable moment was introducing my students to a budgeting project. They had to plan a mock event with a limited budget, balancing wants and needs. Many were surprised by how quickly costs added up. This experience taught me the value of real-world scenarios, which I now use in banking. I often apply relatable examples to help clients understand financial concepts. It not only makes finance less daunting but empowers clients to manage their finances confidently.

How do you view the role of education in financial literacy, and what insights from your teaching experience do you believe are crucial for helping others understand finances?

Education is essential for financial literacy. Just as I tailored lessons to fit diverse learning styles, I believe financial education must be customized to individual needs. People absorb information differently, and recognizing that has been vital in my current role. It’s important to simplify complex concepts so clients feel confident and informed in their financial choices.

In what ways do you think the skills you developed as an educator—like communication and empathy—translate to your new role in banking?

Communication and empathy are indispensable in both teaching and banking. As an educator, I learned the importance of listening to my students’ needs, and this has carried over to banking. Connecting with clients on a personal level, understanding their concerns, and addressing them builds trust. It also creates a supportive environment where people feel comfortable discussing their financial goals.

How do you navigate the challenges of being a strong and independent woman in the banking industry, and what positive impact do you aim to have on your colleagues and clients?

As a strong and independent woman in the banking industry, I embrace challenges as opportunities for growth. The financial sector is evolving, and I bring a unique perspective to the table. Resilience and collaboration have been my greatest allies, and I strive to inspire others by demonstrating that passion and determination can lead to success. I aim to create a more inclusive environment in finance, where diverse voices are celebrated and empowered.