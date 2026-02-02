Almonds is the preferred healthy snack among Indian working women and homemakers: Study

Almondsare increasingly emerging as the go-to healthy snack for Indian women, with a recent study highlighting a strong shift towards mindful eating habits among working women and homemakers. According to a quantitative survey conducted by market research agency IPSOS, nearly 62% of women in India prefer snacking on almonds and fresh fruits when experiencing low energy levels, underscoring a growing awareness about nutrition and wellness.

The study, which focused on snacking preferences, surveyed 3,055 working women and homemakers aged between 21 and 45 years across eight major cities—Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur, Pune, Bhopal, and Visakhapatnam. The findings indicate that women today are far more proactive about their health than in the past. An overwhelming 95% of respondents stated that they prefer to snack healthy at all times, while 81% ranked almonds and fresh fruits as the healthiest snack options.

Health experts say almonds are gaining popularity due to their multiple benefits. Rich in fibre, protein, and essential nutrients, almonds help promote satiety, support heart health by aiding blood pressure regulation, and are convenient to carry, making them ideal for busy lifestyles. The study also found that women want their snacks to be not just healthy but also tasty, natural, and nutritious.

“There is a clear shift towards healthy snacking across different demographic profiles,” said Ritika Samaddar, Chief Clinical Nutritionist at Max Healthcare Institute, Delhi. “Small lifestyle changes, such as exercising regularly and replacing nutrient-poor snacks with nutritious options like a handful of almonds, can be important investments for a healthier future.”

The research also revealed that 71% of women are concerned about meeting their daily nutritional requirements. Women from Pune (99%) and Chennai (87%) expressed the highest levels of concern, while those from Mumbai (42%) and Bengaluru (40%) appeared relatively less worried. Nutritionists attribute this concern to hectic routines that often leave little time for balanced meals.

“The survey shows that women rely on snacks to keep up with demanding schedules,” said Chennai-based clinical nutritionist Harini N B. “Keeping healthy yet tasty options like almonds handy can help curb the temptation to consume unhealthy foods.”

Contrary to common assumptions, nutritional awareness among women appears high. About 81% of respondents said they are aware of the nutrients required for a healthy lifestyle. Mumbai and Chennai topped the awareness charts with 94% and 92% respectively, while Jaipur (47%) and Bhopal (61%) lagged behind.

Mumbai-based nutritionist and fitness expert Madhuri Ruia noted that while women are increasingly mindful of health for themselves and their families, erratic eating habits can still lead to nutritional gaps. “Healthy snacking with almonds or fruits is an effective way to meet daily nutritional needs,” she said.

Interestingly, the survey also found that nearly half of the respondents—51% of working women and 50% of homemakers—prefer preparing snacks using whatever ingredients are available at home, which can sometimes lead to unhealthy choices.

Bengaluru-based nutritionist Anju Sood emphasised the importance of mindful snacking, stating, “What you eat between meals matters more than you think. Small, healthy snacks can prevent overeating during main meals.”

Overall, the study highlights a promising trend towards healthier snacking habits among Indian women, with almonds firmly positioned as a trusted and nutritious choice.