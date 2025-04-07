Ana de Armas says no to gender-swapped James Bond, champions original female action heroes

Hollywood star Ana de Armas has voiced her opinion against gender-swapping iconic characters like James Bond, advocating instead for original female-led action films such as her upcoming project Ballerina. Speaking at CinemaCon while promoting the John Wick spinoff from Lionsgate, the actress emphasized the importance of creating new roles for women rather than altering legacy characters.

“Let James be James and John Wick be John Wick. We’ll do our thing,” said Ana during an appearance at The John Wick Experience, an immersive fan event. She added, “When you get a woman fighting, you’ll be surprised the things she can pull off.”

Ana de Armas previously starred as Paloma in the 2021 Bond film No Time to Die, a performance that was praised for redefining the “Bond girl” archetype. Her character delivered both laughs and combat prowess, standing toe-to-toe with Daniel Craig’s 007. Despite this success, Ana believes creating original narratives like Ballerina is a better path forward.

The discussion followed veteran actress Helen Mirren’s recent comments on the James Bond franchise, which she called “drenched in sexism.” Ana acknowledged the evolving creative possibilities now that the Bond franchise is in Amazon MGM’s hands. “I’m sure Barbara Broccoli and Robert Wilson made the best decision. Whatever happens, that can go anywhere creatively,” she remarked.

In Ballerina, Ana plays Eve Maccaro, a ballerina-turned-assassin seeking revenge for her father’s death. The Oscar nominee revealed her intense physical training for the role, which included calorie cycling and rigorous recovery routines.

With her gritty yet glamorous portrayal in Ballerina, Ana de Armas hopes to set a new standard for female-led action films, without needing to rewrite the rules of iconic franchises.