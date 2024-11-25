Animal Farm: A timeless allegory of power, propaganda and inequality

Animal Farm is a satirical allegorical novella, in the form of a beast fable, (a beast fable is a type of short story, often allegorical, where animals are personified and behave like humans, exhibiting human traits such as speech, emotions, and moral reasoning. These stories typically serve to convey a moral lesson or social critique) by George Orwell, first published in England on 17 August 1945.

This political allegory is set on a farm where animals overthrow their human owner to establish an egalitarian society. Led by the pigs Napoleon and Snowball, the revolution begins with the promise that all animals will be equal. However, as the pigs seize more power, they exploit the other animals and become as oppressive as the humans they replaced. The story highlights themes of power, corruption, and betrayal, culminating in the chilling realisation that the new leadership is no better than the old, encapsulated in the line, “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.”

In the modern world, we witness increasing authoritarianism, propaganda, and economic inequalities, mirroring the dynamics on Orwell’s farm.

One of Orwell’s central ideas is how power corrupts those who hold it. In Animal Farm, the pigs, initially heralded as leaders of a revolution for equality, gradually consolidate their power, becoming indistinguishable from the oppressive humans they replaced. This reflects the rise of authoritarian regimes today, where leaders often exploit their position to enrich themselves or maintain control, betraying the ideals they once championed.

The role of propaganda in Animal Farm—epitomised by Squealer’s manipulations—is chillingly relevant in the age of disinformation. Orwell foresaw how language and media could be weaponised to obscure reality, rewrite history, and control public perception. Today, fake news, social media echo chambers, and state-controlled narratives create environments where truth becomes malleable. The alteration of the farm’s commandments mirrors the modern practice of shifting narratives to suit those in power, leaving ordinary people disoriented and powerless.

The betrayal of the hardworking animals, particularly Boxer, symbolises the exploitation of the working class, a reality still evident in today’s socioeconomic structures.

In conclusion, George Orwell’s “Animal Farm” serves not only as a historical allegory but also as a prescient commentary on the human condition. His insights into power dynamics, media manipulation, and social justice continue to resonate profoundly in today’s world. As we grapple with these enduring challenges, Orwell’s work remains a vital resource for understanding the complexities of modern governance and societal structure.