Anshula Kapoor reveals people who have remained constant through every phase of her life

Boney Kapoor’s daughter, Anshula Kapoor, has opened up about the special people who have remained constant throughout every phase of her life.

Sharing her heartfelt reflections, she highlighted the friends and family who have stood by her side through all of life’s ups and downs. On Thursday, Anshula took to her Instagram handle and posted a video from her glitzy Ghor Dhana ceremony. The video montage captures Anshula Kapoor’s heartwarming moments with her family, siblings, and close friends, including Rohan Thakkar, Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Jahaan Kapoor, Khushi, and others.

One sweet moment shows Khushi planting a tender kiss on Anshula’s cheek, with Janhvi standing nearby. In another, her doting father is seen kissing his daughter affectionately. For the caption, Anshula Kapoor wrote, “Same people, new memories. Same love, louder laughs My constants through every version of me. Lucky, loved, and laughing a little louder because of you all.”

Arjun’s sister also added Saiyaara’s trending track, “Tum Ho Toh,” as the background score for the video.

On October 2, Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar celebrated their engagement with a traditional Ghor Dhana ceremony. The private ceremony in Mumbai marked a special milestone in the couple’s long-standing relationship. Close family and friends were present, including Arjun Kapoor and cousins Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Jahaan Kapoor, who gathered to bless the newly engaged pair.

Earlier, Anshula Kapoor shared an emotional note about the ceremony, calling it “a fairy tale come true.” She dedicated her message to her late mother, Mona Kapoor, expressing that the engagement was everything she had ever dreamed of.

Her post read, “Dear Ma, You were right - fairytales can be real...The Gordhana was everything Ro and I dreamt of - pieces of us, and pieces of you, woven into every detail. From the rajnigandha you loved, to the wall of family photos, the old rom-coms we used to watch together, the hand written letters Ro has written to me over the years, and all our favourite nostalgic sweet treats.. it felt like we were walking through our own memory lane.”