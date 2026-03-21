Anu Aggarwal opens up on healing journey after 1999 accident

Former Bollywood actress Anu Aggarwal, best known for her iconic role in Aashiqui, has shared an emotional and deeply reflective note about her life-altering accident in 1999 and the long journey of healing that followed. Taking to social media, the actress revisited the traumatic phase that not only affected her physical appearance but also had a profound impact on her mental and overall health.

In her heartfelt message, Anu revealed that the accident was far more devastating than what people perceived. “People talked about the face, but it was not just that. My entire body went through a complete shake-up. I went through a lot,” she wrote, highlighting the depth of her struggle.

She emphasized that her recovery was not limited to external healing but involved rebuilding her entire being with patience, acceptance, and inner strength. Expressing gratitude for her journey, Anu credited practices like yoga, discipline, mindful living, and faith for helping her recover. She also spoke about the role of nature and spiritual cycles, especially during festivals like Navratri, in aiding her holistic healing process.

The actress’s near-fatal car accident in 1999 reportedly left her in a coma for weeks, marking a turning point in her life and career. Once a leading star of the early 1990s, she rose to fame under Mahesh Bhatt’s direction and went on to feature in films like King Uncle and Khal-Naaikaa.

After stepping away from the limelight for years, Anu has recently re-emerged, inspiring many with her insights on wellness, spirituality, and self-healing.