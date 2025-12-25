Apara Mehta: Women deserve freedom, education, skills; it’s time we let go of outdated systems

The show ‘Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani’ that airs on the Sun Neo channel will see a powerful new presence of veteran actress Apara Mehta as Rajeshree Bua, an old-school and extremely orthodox woman.

While her character is regressive and follows a traditional mindset, Apara in real life is nowhere close to it.

Sharing her personal thoughts, Apara said, “If you ask me personally, my thinking is quite modern. We are already 25 years into the 21st century, and it’s time we let go of outdated systems. Women deserve freedom, education, skills, and independence; they should have every opportunity to stand strong on their own.” Talking about her decision to join the show and her role, Apara Mehta said, “Over the years, I have been part of nearly thirty-five daily shows and have worked with almost every television channel, even some that no longer exist today.” However, Sun Neo was one channel I hadn’t worked with before. At the time, I was receiving several daily show offers. But the moment I heard the concept of Beendani and understood my character, something just clicked. I felt, this is the one I want to do. That’s why, after a six-month break, I decided to return to a daily show. And what made it even more special is that I am wearing Rajasthani attire for the first time, and I truly loved every bit of it.”

Speaking about her character, she said, “I play Bua, the eldest member and the head of the family. She commands respect naturally. She is deeply rooted in traditions and firmly believes in customs and rituals.”

Elaborating further on her role, she said, “Being modern doesn’t appeal to Bua, and she feels that following age-old traditions is what keeps a family together. Her thinking is very old-school. That said, she isn’t negative at all. She simply believes in doing things the way they have always been done. Change is not something she welcomes, and even accepting today’s mindset feels difficult for her.”

Her character was introduced in the recent promo of the show through graceful visuals of rituals, a neatly drawn pallu, and a subtle yet telling moment where a book is quietly set aside, marking her entry with a clear signal that traditions are back in command.

Apara has been a part of the entertainment industry for over three decades. Her role in the show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ as Savita Virani, in the year 2000, is still remembered for her character portrayal.