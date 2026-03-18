At 57, Bhagyashree swims in ocean at -25°C during exotic Finland holiday

Bollywood actress Bhagyashree recently shared glimpses from her adventurous holiday in Finland, where she visited the iconic Santa Claus Village and even swam in the icy ocean at minus 25 degrees Celsius.

Taking to social media, the ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ actress posted pictures and videos from the thrilling experience. In one striking image, she is seen floating in Arctic waters wearing a bright orange survival suit. Surrounded by floating ice chunks, Bhagyashree appeared to be embracing her adventurous side.

Sharing the moment, she wrote, “Swimming in the ocean at -25°. It was an experience beyond imagination.”

In another reflective post, she added, “#traveltalesbyb As I closed my eyes, I was felt the magnitude of nature, and how miniscule we are.”

The actress also shared glimpses from her visit to the famous Santa Claus Village. In one picture, Bhagyashree is seen posing happily at the entrance of the village dressed in a red winter coat paired with earmuffs and gloves. In another clip, she is seen warming herself near a bonfire set against a breathtaking winter landscape.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “SantaVillage ! Acres of winter Santa land within the Artic Circle... from reindeers to gingerbread cottages, bonfires with marshmellows, hot chocolate and cookies, building a snowman to meeting Santa.”

She further added, “While I missed my children, I kinda became a child again. Simple joys of surprises, seeing something new. Travel brings you a different kind of happiness. Grateful n thankful.”

Bhagyashree is currently enjoying the exotic vacation with her husband Himalaya Dassani and a group of her close friends. The trip appears to be part of her ongoing travel spree, with the actress exploring international destinations as well as scenic locations across India over the past few months.

On the professional front, Bhagyashree made her Bollywood debut with the 1989 film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ opposite Salman Khan. The film was directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced by Rajshri Productions.

Soon after the film’s success, she married businessman Himalaya Dassani and stepped away from Bollywood for a long period to focus on her family life. Though she appeared in a few projects over the years, they remained limited in scale.

In recent years, Bhagyashree has gradually returned to the spotlight, staying active through films, television appearances and social media.