At 65, Sangeeta Bijlani inspires with healthy lifestyle

Veteran actress Sangeeta Bijlani continues to inspire fans with her fitness, grace, and disciplined lifestyle even at the age of 65. Known for her radiant skin and well-maintained physique, the former Bollywood star attributes her youthful appearance to regular exercise and a carefully planned healthy diet.

In her latest social media update, Sangeeta offered her InstaFam a glimpse into her nutritious breakfast routine. The post featured a wholesome spread that included chia seeds soaked in coconut milk, topped with banana, nuts, and seeds. Complementing this were soft-boiled eggs and green tea, making for a balanced and protein-rich start to the day. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Healthy breakfast, Chia in coconut milk with banana nuts, seeds, soft boiled eggs, green tea.” Her social media handles often showcase similar diet choices, motivating followers to adopt healthier eating habits.

While Sangeeta is currently enjoying appreciation for her lifestyle choices, the actress had made headlines last year for a distressing reason.

Her bungalow in Pawandharan, Pune, was reportedly burgled, with thieves stealing a television worth ₹7,000 and cash amounting to ₹50,000. The incident left her deeply shaken.

Speaking at an award ceremony later, Sangeeta revealed that she was still coping with the stress and emotional trauma caused by the burglary. Expressing concerns over her safety, she shared that she personally approached senior police officials to expedite the investigation.

“I do feel very unsafe as a woman living in my own home, which has been home for me for the last 20 years,” she said, adding that she had travelled to Pune to meet SP Sandeep Singh Gill to seek swift action.

Sangeeta Bijlani made her Bollywood debut in 1988 with Qatil, opposite Aditya Pancholi. She went on to feature in several notable films including Tridev, Hathyar, Jurm, Yodha, Yugandhar, Izzat, and Lakshman Rekha. Her last on-screen appearance was in the 1996 action thriller Nirbhay, directed by Vinod Dewan and starring Mithun Chakraborty alongside an ensemble cast.

Though away from the silver screen, Sangeeta remains a prominent figure, admired for her resilience, elegance, and commitment to healthy living.