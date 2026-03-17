Awesome debut: Divya Pathak’s kathak arangetram mesmerises Hyderabad

A graceful celebration of rhythm, devotion, and classical excellence unfolded at Ravindra Bharati as young dancer Divya Pathak marked her Kathak Arangetram with a performance that held the audience spellbound. Organised under the auspices of Akruti Kathak Kendra, the evening showcased the arrival of a promising artiste deeply rooted in tradition and refined training.

The debut was presented under the mentorship of noted Kathak exponent and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Raghava Raj Bhatt, whose guidance was evident in every detail of the recital. Divya opened the evening with Guru Stotram, offering a devotional invocation that set a serene tone. She then moved into an elegant presentation of Teen Tal, the popular 16-beat rhythmic cycle of Hindustani classical music, displaying impressive command over footwork, posture, and laya control. Her expressive depth shone in a lyrical interpretation set to a Meera bhajan, where rhythm and emotion blended seamlessly. One of the most captivating segments portrayed the divine love of Radha and Krishna during Holi, performed in the Dhamar style of Dhrupad. The choreography beautifully combined storytelling with technical finesse, evoking festivity and devotion in equal measure.

A semi-classical Thumri followed, rich in abhinaya and delicate rhythmic variations. Drawing from devotional ragas and reflecting the refined aesthetics of the Lucknow tradition, the piece stood out for its emotional nuance and visual grace. Divya further impressed the audience with Dashavataram, effortlessly transitioning through varied mythological themes and moods with striking clarity and energy. The recital concluded on a vibrant note with a traditional Tarana, bringing the performance to an exhilarating close.

The evening was also marked by blessings and tributes. Renowned Bharatanatyam guru Dr. Rajeshwari Sainath conveyed her blessings and fondly remembered the late Dr. Mangalabhat, honoring his invaluable contributions to Kathak. Appreciation was extended to Guru Bhatt for his thoughtful choreography and dedicated mentorship. Among the distinguished guests, Ashar Faran, Trustee of Lamakaan, wished Divya a bright future and encouraged her continued journey in dance. A touching highlight was Divya’s Guru Pooja, a heartfelt gesture of reverence reflecting the spiritual essence of the classical arts.

The recital was elevated by an accomplished live orchestra led by Fateh Singh Ganga on pakhawaj. Vocal support came from Madhu Prasad, with instrumental accompaniment by Uday Kumar, Lavanya Ambade, Puneet Sisodia, Raghav Sai, and Harika. Presentation by Amit Kumar, lighting by Basava Raju, and stage design by Madhav Raj Bhatt added visual richness. The sabha was smoothly coordinated by Parag Pathak.

With poise, devotion, and artistic maturity, Divya Pathak’s debut announced the rise of a Kathak dancer to watch.