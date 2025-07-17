Ayurveda diet for monsoon: Expert tips to achieve glowing and healthy skin naturally

During the monsoon season, the skin appears to be dull, lifeless and without any glow. Everybody looks for remedies that are mostly skin deep that give temporary relief at times requiring multiple applications which could result adverse effects such as rashes, dark spots, itching etc. Therefore, Dr. Madhumitha Krishnan, an Ayurveda expert, recommends resorting to simple natural remedies to support optimal skin health and overall well-being from within. She recommends focusing on eating healthy and making mindful food choices by incorporating natural foods like almonds, herbal teas, and turmeric into your diet. Ayurveda suggests that clean eating helps balance the three doshas—Vata, Pitta, and Kapha—ensuring good skin as well as overall health, as the key to healthy skin is a good metabolism.

Incorporate nutritious foods like almonds

Almonds with their ability to balance Vata dosha not only set the imbalance of the season right but are also highly strengthening to the body energising and rejuvenating all the tissues from within. In fact, almonds hold an important position in traditional Ayurvedic preparations, which are widely followed by people throughout India. When it comes to skin health, Dr. Madhumitha recommends adding almonds as a daily snack to achieve healthy, glowing skin. Additionally, published texts from Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani traditions highlight the benefits of almonds for skin health, emphasising their ability to enhance skin radiance.

Try adding herbal teas to diet

Herbal teas such as ginger, tulsi (holy basil), and chamomile help detoxify the body and improve digestion, which in turn promotes clearer skin. These herbal teas balance the doshas (Vata, Pitta, and Kapha) and reduce inflammation, helping to prevent skin issues like acne. Dr. Madhumitha suggests preparing a soothing ginger tea by boiling fresh ginger slices in water and adding a dash of honey for taste perfect to improve the digestion and rejuvenate the skin from within.

Add seasonal fruits and vegetables

In Ayurveda, eating seasonal fruits like pomegranates, apples, and pears is believed to balance the body’s doshas, some improve the digestion, others nourish the body and boost overall health in an individual. Light Fruits that are mildly sweet and sour balance the Vata dosha, are rejuvenating to the tissue metabolism thereby influencing skin health and glow. Remember to incorporate these fruits into your daily diet by enjoying them as snacks or adding them to salads and smoothies.

Leafy greens are a must

In Ayurveda, leafy greens like spinach, fenugreek, coriander are believed to purify the blood by their bitter, astringent taste and balance the body’s doshas, detoxify the body, improving nourishment to the tissues promoting clear and radiant skin. Incorporate leafy greens into your meals by adding them to soups, stews, or curries and watch the magic happen.

Try spices for skin health

According to Ayurveda, turmeric is renowned for its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, making it effective in reducing skin redness and preventing acne. It is bitter in taste helping in detoxification from within, balancing to the vata dosha and supports improvement of digestion. It contains curcumin, which can enhance the skin’s natural glow and reduce pigmentation. For a soothing drink, you can make turmeric tea by mixing turmeric with warm milk and honey.

Adding ghee for healthy fats

As per Ayurveda, ghee is considered a rejuvenating elixir that balances the doshas and supports healthy skin by providing deep nourishment. As a source of healthy fats, ghee nourishes the skin from within, keeping it supple and moisturised. It also contains antioxidants that help protect the skin from oxidative stress and premature aging. For a nourishing breakfast, try adding a small amount of ghee to warm milk or porridge.

Dr. Madhumitha recommends embracing natural remedies by incorporating Ayurvedic practices into your skincare routine to detoxify the body from within, balance the Vata dosha, improve digestion and improve nourishment to all the tissues. This approach can help protect the skin from irritation, allergies, and long-term health risks, promoting overall skin health and well-being.