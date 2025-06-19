Beats behind the war: The genre-bending producer transforming Indian rap’s live sound

There’s a revolution happening behind the curtain of South Asian rap performances—one not always seen on stage but deeply felt through sub bass, beat switches, and sonic tension. At the centre of this shift is a music producer whose fingerprints are now unmistakable across some of the biggest cross-cultural rap events of the last few years.

Known to fans as DJCurl, this UK-based producer is blending Electronic Dance Music (EDM) with South Indian textures to reengineer how live rap sounds and feels. “I’m not just layering beats—I’m designing environments,” she said, motioning to a wall of blinking synths. “Rap, especially in South Asia, carries emotion that deserves a more immersive vehicle.”

Across three landmark events—in Hyderabad, London, and the UK festival circuit—her sound design didn’t just support the artists. It shaped the performance identities, turning routine sets into full-blown sensory experiences.

On New Year’s Eve 2025, tens of thousands gathered at Hitex Open Arena, Hyderabad’s largest outdoor venue, where the energy was peaking under the glare of stadium floodlights and celebrity headliners. A major Indian rapper was scheduled to open the hip hop segment, sharing stage billing with Bollywood hitmakers.

“The crowd came expecting something formulaic,” DJCurl reflected, “but we flipped that script.” The set evolved into a full-scale hybrid, where tabla-inspired triplet kicks met modular synth sweeps—a soundscape uniquely tailored for the artist’s cadence and regional flavor. Critics and fan pages alike credited “the mysterious producer behind the decks” for setting the tone of the night, calling it “a masterclass in cultural remixing.”

Fast forward to March 2023, in the UK, where a major South Asian cultural festival, Zomaland, took place amidst confetti storms and food truck queues. One Indian origin rapper, known for blending activism and satire, took the stage with something distinctly new—a live beat set crafted entirely by DJCurl.

“The themes in his lyrics—migration, identity, pride—deserved beats that felt as layered,” she explained. “When he talked about displacement, I broke the rhythm grid. When he hit that moment of cultural affirmation, I brought in a reharmonized Raga Yaman—built not for purity, but for punch.”

London 2024 brought another surprise. Rangu Paduddi, a Holi-themed event at Luxe London, was expected to be loud—but no one anticipated how spiritually ecstatic the night would become during one rapper’s set powered entirely by DJCurl’s score.

Unlike others, this wasn’t just backing music—it was a fully choreographed audio-visual experience. DJCurl built a multi-layered set using psytrance motifs, acid house basslines, and traditional Telugu folk chants warped into stuttered vocal leads. “I wanted it to feel like a Holi aarti gone electric,” she said. “Something ancient, something acid.”

Audience members described it as “a psychedelic Holi aarti,” where every beat felt like a color thrown in slow motion. Videos of the drop went viral with captions like: “Who produced this chaos? We need an album.”

Across these three performances, DJCurl has done more than support—she’s sculpted sound with purpose, using her production not just to amplify but to translate: emotions, geography, language, identity. “My goal,” she said, “isn’t to make noise louder—it’s to make stories louder.”