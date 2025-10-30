Bharti Singh wishes for a baby girl, says she’d love to dress her up like Deepika-Ranveer’s daughter Dua

Taking to her vlogs, Bharti revealed that she saw her baby’s colour sonography and expressed her emotions. “The baby is very beautiful. “We saw the colour sonography today, and the baby is absolutely fine and so, so gorgeous,” said an overwhelmed Bharti. She further said that they have a baby boy in the house and now desire a baby girl. “Bass, Mata Rani aajaye ghar. Meri bhi iccha hai ki main bhi usse Deepka-Ranveer ke dua ke jaise lehenge aur ponytails banaun. (Now only waiting for Mata Rani to come home in the form of my baby girl. I too wish to deck her up with ehenga and cute ponytails like Deepika-Ranveer's daughter Dua)”

Recently, the actress had shared a post on her social media account highlighting her pregnancy cravings. In the story, she wrote, “Amritsar wale kulche khaane ka bohot man karraha hai,” with a crying and sulking emoticon. For the uninitiated, Bharti and her husband, Haarsh, announced their second pregnancy while they were in Switzerland on a family trip, through a joint social media post. Bharti, who is excited to meet her second baby soon, is equally nervous thinking about striking a balance between both her children, making sure both get equal attention and love and do not feel neglected. She had recently shared an emotional video on her YouTube channel where she was seen having a heartfelt conversation with her son Lakshya, fondly known as Gola, about the arrival of his soon-to-be sibling.

Bharti was seen preparing her young son for the changes that lie ahead. In the vlog, Bharti was seen gently explaining to Lakshya that he will soon have to share his mother's love with his younger sibling. She also assured him that no matter what, she will always love him the most in the world, even more than her second baby. But to her surprise, instead of showing any signs of insecurity or jealousy, the little boy responded by saying that Bharti should love the little baby equally and that he too will love the baby a lot further, referring to the baby as “Mera Beta”.

The comedian was visibly moved by his words, as he was seen wiping away tears as his son spoke with remarkable understanding for his age. For the uninitiated, Bharti Singh tied the knot with writer-producer Haarsh Limbaachiya in December 2017 in Goa.

The couple welcomed their first child, Lakshya, on April 3, 2022.