Breaking the Silence: The Crucial Role of Mental Health Awareness

Mental health in India remains a complex and often stigmatized issue, where societal perceptions frequently view psychological conditions as personal failings rather than legitimate medical concerns. Despite growing awareness, mental health issues such as anxiety and depression continue to be misinterpreted or ignored, making it difficult for those affected to seek timely and appropriate help.

Dr Shradha Malik, the visionary Founder and CEO of Athena Behavioural Health, has dedicated her life to changing this landscape. Having personally experienced the pain of losing family members to mental health and addiction-related issues, Dr Malik understands the urgent need for accessible and compassionate mental health care in India. “Mental health is not just about treatment; it’s about understanding, empathy, and creating a support system that allows individuals to heal without fear of judgment,” she emphasizes.

Athena Behavioural Health, under Dr Malik’s leadership, has implemented a range of innovative approaches aimed at bridging the gap in mental health care. The organization focuses on evidence-based therapies and personalized treatment plans, ensuring that each individual receives the care they need. “One size does not fit all when it comes to mental health. Every patient has unique needs, and our goal is to offer tailored treatments that help them achieve long-term well-being,” she explains.

One of Athena’s groundbreaking initiatives is its online psychological counselling platform, which provides individuals with the opportunity to seek professional help from the comfort of their homes. This approach has been particularly beneficial in overcoming barriers such as geographical constraints and societal stigma. “Technology has transformed how we approach mental health. By making counselling more accessible, we can reach individuals who might otherwise hesitate to seek help,” says Dr Malik.

A standout project spearheaded by Athena is its female-centric center, Athena Okas, designed to provide a secure and supportive environment for women seeking mental health treatment. Staffed exclusively by female professionals, this center addresses the unique challenges women face in mental health care. “Women often hesitate to seek help due to safety concerns or societal pressures. Athena Okas ensures they have a space where they feel heard, supported, and understood,” Dr Malik notes.

Beyond clinical treatment, raising awareness is crucial in reducing stigma and encouraging more people to prioritize their mental well-being. Community programs, public education campaigns, and media coverage all play a vital role in shifting perceptions. “Mental health conversations should be as common as discussions about physical health. The more we talk about it, the more we normalize it,” Dr Malik asserts.

According to a study by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 46% of individuals who die by suicide have a diagnosed mental health condition. This statistic highlights the importance of early intervention and sustained support systems. “Suicide prevention starts with awareness and timely intervention. If people feel they can talk about their struggles without being judged, we can save lives,” Dr Malik stresses.

Mental health is an integral part of overall well-being, and professionals like Dr Shradha Malik are at the forefront of ensuring that individuals receive the care and support they deserve. By fostering an environment of empathy, awareness, and innovation, Athena Behavioural Health is paving the way for a future where mental health care in India is accessible, effective, and free from stigma.