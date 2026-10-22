Just In
- Mommy-to-be Kiara Advani flaunts her new look in a baggy shirt to keep baby bump out of sight
- GST rolls out faster reforms from November 1
- AI unlikely to cause mass job losses, reskilling will create opportunities: AI pioneer
- Govt mulls emergency braking systems for new cars
- Govt, LIC to stay invested in IDBI Bank but surrender board seats
- Day 2: Jio IPO draws blockbuster response
- Dalal Street reels under oil, inflation fears
- Gujarat to run 2,400 extra buses for Diwali; over 8,000 additional trips planned
Breast cancer doesn’t always start with a lump
In Short
Breast cancer may not always begin with a noticeable lump, making awareness of subtle changes crucial for early detection. Recognising warning signs, undergoing timely screening and seeking medical advice can play a vital role in improving treatment outcomes
Font size
Next Story