Just In
  1. Home
  2. Life Style
  3. Women
Life Style

Breast cancer doesn’t always start with a lump

In Short

Breast cancer may not always begin with a noticeable lump, making awareness of subtle changes crucial for early detection. Recognising warning signs, undergoing timely screening and seeking medical advice can play a vital role in improving treatment outcomes

Breast cancer doesn’t always start with a lump
X

Breast cancer doesn’t always start with a lump

Font size
FOLLOW ON Google News


The Hans India
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

The Hans India

Tags

Breast CancerCancer AwarenessEarly DetectionWomen's HealthBreast Cancer Awareness Month
Next Story
      Share it
      X