Every bride wants to look and feel their best on their wedding day and rightly so. However, in the run-up to the big day, health and fitness often take a backseat amidst endless tasks like planning, shopping, and invitations. Fitness coach and Pilates expert Yasmin Karachiwala offers these five tips to help brides feel confident and radiant:

Snack smartly on California Almonds

Eating wisely doesn’t mean skipping meals or crash dieting. Instead, aim for a balanced diet rich in essential nutrients. Smart snacking on nuts like California almonds is key. As shown by over 200 published studies, almonds offer numerous health benefits, rich in 15 nutrients like vitamin E, magnesium, protein, riboflavin, and zinc. California almonds in particular are a rich source of protein, a nutrient that is not only energy-yielding but also known to contribute to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass. There are several ways to consume almonds: roasted almonds or mix them with Indian masalas/spices; as almonds are powerhouse of energy, they will make you feel energetic.

Workout is the key

Being a bride means constantly being on the move, and it might feel like there’s no time for a workout.

However, working out doesn’t always mean spending an hour at the gym. Short intervals of exercise throughout the day, even just 10 minutes at a time, are better than none. Instead of aiming for a long workout, commit to three 10-minute sessions daily. Focus on exercises that help you feel fit and confident for your big day. Regular workouts also improve blood circulation, which enhances your skin’s natural glow, making you look and feel your best. Incorporate pre- and post-workout snacks, like a handful of California almonds to stay energized and support weight management.

Almonds are also known as a nutrient-dense nut that can be eaten every day for good health in the recently released Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dietary Guidelines for Indians. Furthermore, because

almonds contain beneficial vitamins and healthy fats, they are also known to aid in weight management.

Hydration is essential

Brides often overlook drinking water, especially during winter season when thirst is less noticeable. Staying hydrated improves digestion, reduces stress, and enhances skin health. Carrying a water bottle and setting reminders can ensure consistent hydration throughout the day. Including water-rich

fruits like cucumber and citrus fruits like oranges can also contribute to hydration.

Manage Stress Through Breathing and Movement

Wedding preparations can lead to stress, but managing it effectively is important. Incorporating practices like mindful breathing and light yoga can calm the mind and improve oxygen flow, promoting a sense of relaxation. These practices also benefit the skin and overall appearance, adding to the bridal glow.

Prioritise Rest and Recovery

Adequate sleep is non-negotiable for any bride-to-be. Rest is when your body recovers, repairs, and rejuvenates.

Aim for at least 7–8 hours of quality sleep every night. A well-rested bride not only feels more relaxed but also looks radiant.