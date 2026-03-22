Build stronger immunity with the power of smart morning nutrition

Seasonal viral infections tend to peak during periods of changing weather, making it essential to bolster your immune system. Colds, flu, and other respiratory illnesses thrive in these conditions, so supporting your body with nutrient-dense foods from the start of the day can make a meaningful difference. A well-balanced morning routine can provide the foundational support your immune defences need to function effectively. Incorporating foods, such as almonds, eggs, citrus fruits, fermented foods, and whole grains, early in the day delivers energy and key micronutrients that support immune function and reduce inflammation. Here are four easy options to include in your morning meals.

Almonds

Almonds are a source of 15 nutrients, including vitamin E, magnesium, protein, riboflavin, and zinc. These elements work together to support antioxidant activity and immune cell function. Add them to porridge or yoghurt, or eat them as they are for a nourishing start to your day.

Eggs

Eggs provide high-quality protein along with vitamin D and other nutrients, which are crucial for immune regulation, T-cell activity and many other functions. Enjoy them boiled, poached or scrambled with a side of spinach and whole wheat toast for a wholesome breakfast.

Citrus Fruits

Oranges, grapefruit and musambi contain vitamin C, which supports the immune system and acts as a powerful antioxidant. This duo strengthens your body’s first line of defence against harmful microorganisms. They can be enjoyed whole or added to water for a refreshing boost. Besides citrus fruits, Indian gooseberries and guavas are rich in vitamin C. Enjoy them whenever you can.

Fermented Foods

A healthy gut microbiome plays a key role in strengthening the immune system and improving the body’s ability to fight infections. Including curd, breakfast items like dhokla, idli, dosa, fermented rice porridge, etc., help to enhance the gut-friendly bacteria in the morning. Prioritising these foods in your morning diet helps to build resistance against seasonal diseases. Consistency is key, and pairing these choices with adequate sleep, well-balanced meals and proper hydration can further support overall well-being.

(The writer is a Nutrition and Wellness Consultant)