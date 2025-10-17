Celebrate the festival of light in a Healthy Way

As Diwali lights up homes across the country, it brings the joy of togetherness, cherished traditions, and festive feasting. Yet, this season of celebration often comes with indulgent treats — boxes of sweets, fried snacks, and rich delicacies that can derail our wellness goals. This Diwali, embrace health without giving up on flavour by choosing nutrient-rich nuts — a smart, delicious, and wholesome addition to every festive spread.

Naturally rich in protein, fibre, and heart-healthy fats, nuts are a great choice that fit seamlessly into both traditional and modern recipes. They can be enjoyed as a mindful snack, sprinkled over sweets for added crunch, or gifted as a symbol of health and prosperity. Known as the “king of nuts,” they contain 15 essential nutrients, including protein, calcium, zinc, magnesium, and vitamin E, supporting everything from heart health to blood sugar regulation and weight management.

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan shares how she celebrates mindfully, “Diwali is a time for joy and togetherness, and as a mother, I want Inaaya to enjoy all the festivities while learning healthy food habits. I’ve learned to make our celebrations healthier by substituting high-sugar and high-carb ingredients with nutrient-dense foods like nuts. Rich in fibre and protein, they keep us feeling full longer, helping us avoid mindless munching. Let’s celebrate the light of health and happiness with our loved ones, one wholesome bite at a time.”

Ayurveda Expert Dr. Madhumitha Krishnan adds, “In Ayurveda, diet or ahara is the foundation of wellness. Nuts are revered for balancing the doshas and promoting vitality. Unlike heavy sweets that aggravate Kapha, they provide nourishment without sluggishness. Ancient Ayurvedic, Siddha, and Unani texts also praise nuts for enhancing skin and overall vitality.”

Nutritionist Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head of Dietetics at Max Healthcare, New Delhi, agrees: “Diwali doesn’t have to be all-or-nothing. Intelligent swaps like adding nuts to your dishes boost nutrition while keeping flavours intact. A handful helps regulate blood sugar and promotes fullness, reducing the temptation to overindulge.”

Nutrition and Wellness Consultant Sheela Krishnaswamy conclude, “Celebrate thoughtfully. Nuts, rich in protein, fibre, vitamin E, and magnesium, are recognised by ICMR-NIN as safe and nutritious for daily consumption. By adding them to your recipes or gifting them, you can enjoy every moment of Diwali while staying true to your health goals.”

This Diwali, let wholesome choices make your celebrations as nourishing as they are joyful — a true festival of light and wellness.