Celebrate this International Yoga Day with the Goodness of Almonds

Celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21st, highlighting yoga’s holistic approach to health and well-being. This global event promotes awareness of yoga’s benefits for physical, mental, and spiritual wellness, advocating a balanced diet to complement its practice. A wholesome diet includes seasonal fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, whole grains, pulses, and nutrient-dense nuts like almonds, known for their 15 essential nutrients including protein, zinc, magnesium, phosphorus, calcium, and vitamin E.



Almonds offer numerous health advantages when incorporated into daily diets. They promote heart health, aid in weight and cholesterol management, and boost immunity. Recent studies, such as the Witard study funded by the Almond Board of California, indicate almonds’ efficacy as a pre-workout snack, aiding in muscle soreness alleviation and post-exercise recovery.

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan attests to the benefits of yoga, emphasizing improved gut health, stronger immunity, and better skin. She integrates almonds into her diet for their protein and essential nutrients, particularly after yoga sessions. Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head of Dietetics at Max Healthcare, stresses the importance of exercise like yoga complemented by a clean diet including almonds, which support weight, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels.

Nutrition and Wellness Consultant Sheela Krishnaswamy advocates yoga for its holistic health benefits, combining it with nutritious eating habits. She highlights almonds’ role in boosting energy, reducing fatigue, and providing essential nutrients. Fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala underscores the synergy between exercise, including yoga, and diet, advocating natural foods like almonds for their protein, fiber, and healthy fats.

Dr. Rohini Patil, MBBS and Nutritionist, supports integrating yoga into daily routines for its stress management benefits and advocates for almonds to enhance nutritional intake. South Indian actress Pranitha Subhash incorporates yoga into her routine for grounding and relaxation amid a busy schedule, complementing it with meals rich in seasonal produce and almonds for sustained energy. This International Yoga Day, embrace health and happiness through yoga practice and the nutritional benefits of almonds. Whether for heart health, immunity support, or overall well-being, almonds offer a versatile and nutritious addition to any diet.

Celebrate by integrating yoga and almonds into daily routines, promoting a balanced lifestyle that enhances physical, mental, and spiritual health.