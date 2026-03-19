Celebrate who you are by caring for your body

There is a quiet pattern many women fall into, often without noticing. They give to their families, their work, their relationships, until giving becomes second nature. Somewhere along the way, their own needs begin to feel optional. Meals are eaten in a hurry, sleep is compromised, check-ups are postponed. She tells herself she’ll slow down later. Later rarely comes.

In the early years, this selflessness feels purposeful. Children grow under her constant care. A partner builds a career, supported by her unseen labour at home.

Life moves forward, full and busy. But as children grow independent and partners become absorbed in responsibilities, a subtle shift occurs. The role that once defined her begins to fade. What remains is not always spoken about—a sense of being needed less, seen less, and slowly, of seeing herself less.

At the same time, her body begins to change. Hormonal fluctuations, disturbed sleep, fatigue, mood swings, and weight redistribution quietly enter the picture. Perimenopause may be approaching or already present. These changes are often misunderstood, even by the women experiencing them. Many assume they are “letting themselves go,” when in reality, their bodies are responding to years of emotional and physical neglect.

This is where the conversation around women’s health needs to change.

Nutrition, at this stage, is not about control or correction. It is about support. Simple, consistent choices like including enough protein through dals, paneer, tofu, curd, eggs, nuts, seeds or lean meats help maintain muscle strength and metabolic health. Healthy fats from ghee, cold-pressed oils, nuts, seeds, coconut, and avocados support hormonal balance and brain function. B-complex rich foods such as whole grains, millets, legumes, leafy vegetables, bananas, dairy and fermented foods play a quiet but critical role in energy levels, mood regulation and nervous system health.

When a woman begins to eat with awareness.. not perfectly.. but intentionally something shifts. Food becomes less about rules and more about reassurance. Finding time for herself is no longer optional. It is necessary. Whether it’s a short walk, a quiet cup of tea without interruption or simply sitting in silence for a few minutes these moments are not indulgences. They are what keep her steady. Health for many women, is not lost overnight. It is worn down gradually. And it is rebuilt the same way gently, consistently, and with intention. Strength training, rest, better sleep, and emotional boundaries matter just as much as nutrition. Together, they form a foundation that allows a woman to feel anchored in her own life again.

Every phase of a woman’s life asks something different of her body. Each phase also deserves a different kind of care.

Perhaps the most meaningful celebration is a quiet one. One where a woman chooses to nourish herself not because she has failed, but because she deserves to feel well. Not just to keep going, but to feel present while she does. Because a woman who is supported physically, hormonally, emotionally does more than survive change. She finds her way back to herself.

(The writer is a Consultant Nutritionist

at Nutriiya)