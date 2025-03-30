Chef Kulsum Begum, niece of Salar Jung III, Revives Hyderabad’s Heirloom Flavours

Raen, The Chef’s Studio at The Leela Hyderabad, recently became the epicenter of an extraordinary gastronomic experience, led by none other than Chef Kulsum Begum. As the niece of Salar Jung III, Chef Kulsum has dedicated herself to preserving and reviving the lost culinary traditions of Hyderabad’s nobility. Her latest endeavor, a regal feast at The Leela Hyderabad, showcased an exclusive menu steeped in heirloom recipes, offering a rare glimpse into the rich culinary history of the region.

With a passion for storytelling through food, Chef Kulsum meticulously crafted a dining experience that honored the legacy of the Nizami era. From traditional slow-cooked delicacies to rare family recipes passed down through generations, each dish bore the imprint of Hyderabad’s royal kitchens. The event was further elevated by the presence of distinguished royal guests, including Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad of Baroda, Nawabzadi Aaliya Sultana Babi of Balasinor, Princess Meenal Kumari Singh Deo of Dhenkanal, and Rani Preeti Singh of Nabha, all of whom praised the authenticity and refinement of the feast.

One of the highlights of the evening was Chef Kulsum’s rendition of Bagara Rice and Dum Ka Baigan, a combination that resonated deeply with Nawabzadi Aaliya Sultana Babi, whose own royal heritage boasts a rich culinary tradition. The grand finale, Black Gajar Ka Halwa, was a showstopper—a dish prepared using an age-old Salar Jung technique, blending unique flavors and textures in a manner rarely seen today. Other standouts included the Arvi Tathya and Mushroom Galouti, both lauded for their nuanced flavors and delicate execution.

Speaking about the event, Chef Kulsum Begum shared, “This experience was about more than just food; it was about reviving history, culture, and the soul of Hyderabad’s royal heritage. Cooking these dishes is my way of keeping our ancestors’ culinary stories alive.” Mr. Rajesh Gopalakrishnan, General Manager of The Leela Hyderabad, echoed her sentiments, stating, “Chef Kulsum’s dedication to preserving heirloom recipes is truly inspiring. Her expertise and deep connection to Hyderabad’s royal culinary heritage bring an unparalleled authenticity to the dining experience at The Leela. We look forward to hosting more such events that celebrate history through food.” Salar Jung’s Culinary Stories at Raen, The Chef’s Studio was more than just a meal—it was an immersive journey into a bygone era, masterfully brought to life by Chef Kulsum Begum. As she continues to share and preserve these treasured recipes, her influence on Hyderabad’s culinary landscape remains both profound and enduring.