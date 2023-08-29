Chef Pooja Dhingra to join Chef Vikas and Chef Ranveer as a co-judge in new season of MasterChef India

MasterChef India carved a special place in the hearts of millions across the nation with its debut season last year. This cooking reality show has emerged as the one-stop destination for food lovers, thanks to the culinary wizards who grace the judges’ panel, bringing their gastronomical expertise and knowledge to contestants and audiences alike. While the anticipation around MasterChef India is palpable, Sony LIV proudly announces the newest addition to its esteemed panel of judges, none other than Chef Pooja Dhingra. She graced the show as a guest judge last season and is now set to step into the role of a judge along with Chef Vikas Khanna and Chef Ranveer Brar in the upcoming season of MasterChef India.

Chef Pooja shared her enthusiasm about donning the judge’s hat, expressing, “MasterChef India is an incredible platform that celebrates the art of cooking as an ever-evolving journey, where each dish is a canvas and every flavour is a brushstroke painting a unique story. I’m delighted to be joining the MasterChef judging panel alongside the culinary luminaries, Chef Vikas Khanna and Chef Ranveer Brar. As someone who has been both an avid admirer and a guest judge on the show, this opportunity to now join MasterChef as the third judge feels truly momentous. I’m humbled and grateful to be surrounded by such remarkable mentors like Chef Vikas and Chef Ranveer and together we aim to inspire innovation and discover the next generation of culinary maestros. I can’t wait to see the sparks of creativity ignite in the MasterChef kitchen as we embark on this delectable adventure.”

Pooja Dhingra will be teaming up with the beloved celebrity chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar for judging MasterChef India. Together, they will guide and inspire dedicated contestants who will soon go hammer and tongs on an epic culinary contest in the iconic MasterChef kitchen, striving to earn the coveted title. Prepare for a feast for the senses as MasterChef India is all set to return only on Sony LIV!