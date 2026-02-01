Deepika Reddy conferred Padma Shri 2026: A lifetime devoted to the grace and glory of Kuchipudi

The Hyderabad and Telangana arts fraternity celebrates with pride as senior Kuchipudi exponent Guru Deepika Reddy receives the Padma Shri for her extraordinary contribution to Indian classical dance. Her journey reflects five decades of dedication, discipline, and cultural stewardship that has elevated Kuchipudi on the global stage

It is a matter of immense pride for the entire Hyderabad and Telangana dance fraternity, art connoisseurs, and a vast circle of students, friends, relatives, and well-wishers that Guru Deepika Reddy has been conferred the prestigious Padma Shri in Performing Arts for 2026. For those who have witnessed her lifelong dedication to Kuchipudi, this honour feels not only deserved but inevitable — a graceful culmination of decades of passion, perseverance, and service to the art.

Deepika Reddy hails from a distinguished Telangana family rooted in legacy and public service. Her grandfather, Nukala Ramachandra Reddy of Warangal, was a respected political leader and several-time minister. Her father, V. Rajagopal Reddy, was a noted senior advocate who held eminent positions including Chairman of the Bar Council and Additional Solicitor General of India. Art and culture flowed equally strongly through her lineage. Her mother, Radhika Reddy, herself an accomplished Kuchipudi danseuse, performed the lead role in the ballet Chitrangada at the inauguration of Ravindra Bharathi. More importantly, she became Deepika’s earliest source of encouragement and remains a familiar, affectionate presence at her daughter’s performances.

Dance entered Deepika’s life at a very young age and never left. What began as childhood learning soon transformed into a life’s calling. Under the legendary Guru Vempati Chinna Satyam, she received rigorous training that shaped her technique and discipline. But beyond training, it was her own relentless pursuit of perfection — endless hours of practice, painstaking attention to detail, and unwavering dedication — that molded her into an artist of rare calibre.

Her rangapravesham, graced by the then Chief Minister J. Vengal Rao, marked the beginning of a remarkable journey. From the prestigious sabhas of Chennai to stages across India and around the world, she captivated audiences with her chiselled movements, expressive abhinaya, and commanding stage presence. Each performance bore the stamp of uncompromising excellence.

While her achievements as a performer are extraordinary, her role as a teacher may be even more impactful. Through her institute, Deepanjali, she has trained hundreds of students with rigor and care, guiding many through their debut rangapraveshams that are known for their pristine quality and artistic depth. She has worked tirelessly to make dance accessible even to the economically disadvantaged, ensuring that talent finds opportunity regardless of background.

Her creative vision as a choreographer brought to life numerous ballets that blended tradition with imagination. Productions such as Stri Trayam, Ramaneeya Prakrithi, Hari Hara Vaibhavam, Shiva Satheeyam, and Rukmini Krishna reflect her mastery over both mythological and contemporary themes. Her choreography for Ritu Samhar, directed by Birju Maharaj, stands as a significant highlight in her five-decade career. Women-centric portrayals — Rukmini, Draupadi, Mandodari, Savitri, Sita, Rudrama Devi, Lakshmi Bai, and many more — became her forte, each character brought alive with emotional depth and strength.

Every aspect of her productions speaks of refinement — from costumes and aharya to lighting, stage settings, and music. Nothing is left to chance. Her crystalline nattuvangam, precise yet effortless, anchors her orchestra and guides her students with authority and grace. She adheres strictly to the grammar of Kuchipudi while enriching it with her own imaginative infusions, creating works that feel both classical and fresh.

Beyond the stage, Deepika has served the arts with equal commitment. As Chairperson of the Telangana State Sangeet Natak Akademi, she demonstrated notable administrative ability, creating platforms for artists and nurturing young talent. As a cultural ambassador, she has carried the brilliance of Kuchipudi across the globe, earning admiration and recognition for Indian classical dance.

At home, she finds steadfast support in her husband, entrepreneur Shyamgopal Nallapareddy. She is blessed with twins — her daughter Shloka, already a promising Kuchipudi dancer following in her mother’s footsteps, and her son Abhinav, passionately pursuing a professional career in tennis. Together, they form the quiet strength behind her public achievements.

Despite her stature, Deepika remains approachable and warm. Known for her patience, kindness, and readiness to guide anyone who seeks advice, she is cherished by students as both mentor and confidante. Though a disciplined taskmaster, she inspires affection and respect in equal measure.

The Padma Shri now joins a glittering array of honours — including the National Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Kala Ratna, Nritya Choodamani, Natya Visharada, and Rashtriya Vikas Shiromani — each one marking a milestone in a career defined by excellence and devotion. To many, her life’s work feels like a bejewelled garland of masterpieces offered at the feet of Nataraja, the Lord of Dance. And as this latest recognition celebrates her contributions, one feels certain that her story — like her dance — will continue to inspire generations to come.