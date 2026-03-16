Dia Mirza calls for everyday actions to protect India’s rivers

Actor and environmental advocate Dia Mirza has once again used her social media platform to raise awareness about pressing environmental issues. The actor, known for consistently speaking about sustainability and climate concerns, recently shared a message urging people to adopt simple daily habits to help protect and restore India’s rivers.

The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Lage Raho Munna Bhai actor posted a thoughtful note explaining that meaningful environmental change often begins with small steps in everyday life. According to her, simple household practices can significantly contribute to conserving water and reducing pollution that eventually reaches rivers.

In her post, Mirza suggested practical actions people can easily incorporate into their routines. She highlighted that turning off the tap while brushing teeth can save up to 12 liters of water every minute. She also encouraged households to reuse water from filtration systems to water plants instead of letting it go to waste.

The actor further stressed the importance of using natural and phosphate-free cleaning products to reduce harmful chemicals entering water bodies. Additionally, she recommended installing tap aerators, which can reduce water flow by nearly 40 percent, and fixing leaking taps that could otherwise waste up to 50 liters of water daily.

Mirza emphasized that these simple actions, when practiced collectively, could become a powerful people’s movement. She urged citizens to rethink their relationship with water and adopt responsible habits to ensure that rivers remain clean and sustainable for future generations.

Referring to India’s major rivers, including the Yamuna River and Ganges River, the actor said they should reflect wisdom and care rather than pollution and waste.

Mirza has been vocal about environmental degradation for several years. Recently, she also raised concerns about large-scale tree cutting in Mumbai, noting that even her young son understands the importance of protecting nature.

Through her continued advocacy, Dia Mirza hopes to inspire people to take responsibility for the environment and work collectively toward a healthier and more sustainable future.