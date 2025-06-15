Dipika Kakar discharged after 11 days in hospital, says she’s ‘free from the tumour’

Actress Dipika Kakar has been discharged from the hospital after 11 days. She said she is free from the tumour but remaining treatment will follow in the coming time.

Dipika took to Instagram, where she posted some pictures from the hospital. She posed alongside the doctors and the staff for the care she received during her 11-day hospital stay.

She wrote alongside the pictures: “11 Days of being here and now home… Free from the tumour… but this is one part of the treatment done… remaining will follow in the coming time… and mujhe yakeen hai I will sail through that too as I said before (sic).”

She said that the 11 days were difficult.

“But because of the amazing ppl we had around… things went smooth… there was suffering but it was all handled with a lot of warmth by everyone at the #kokilabenhospital .”

Dipika added: “To start with Dr Somnath Chatopadhyay &; his team Dr Kanchan, Dr Neha, Dr Sanket, Dr Manek &; Dr Kavita.. not only are they exceptional Doctors but even great human beings! achi treatment… jab itne pyaar aur empathy ke saath ki jaaye to patient ki recovery fast bhi ho jaati hai and bahut himmat milti hai… (good treatment, when given with so much love and empathy, helps the patient recover faster and gives a lot of strength.) (sic).”

She shared: “Also all the sisters, staff who attented to me Dr Sharmeela( anaesthetist) , Dr Bushra (ICU Dr), Sister Akshara , Nupur, Pragati &; Shasheeka( ICU sisters) , Sister Anupama, Ashna & Sister Jijin (ward sisters), and all the Female Helping Staff I will be grateful to u all for life… its because of your love & care that I am able to recover and get back home…(sic).”

The actress went on to thank all her fans and followers for the prayers and blessings.

“Aage bhi yahi pray kijiyega ki my treatment further goes smoothly; I get the strength to go thru that as well… Lots Of Love to all…(Please continue to pray. My treatment further goes smoothly & i get the strength to go thru that as well… Lots Of Love to all) (sic).”

It was on May 27, when Dipika announced she had been diagnosed with a liver tumour.

Dipika penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram, which read: “As you all are aware last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out it’s a tennis ball size tumour in the liver and then finding out that the tumour is second stage Malignant (Cancerous)... it has been one of the most difficult time we have seen, experienced!”

“I am all positive and determined to face this and walk out stronger InshaAllah! With my entire family being by my side.... and All the LOVE and PRAYERS pouring in from all of you I will sail through this too! InshaAllah...Keep me in your prayers! Lots of love...Dipika.