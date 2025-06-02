Discomfort has a way of showing you just how much you are capable of, says Samantha

Actor-producer Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to inspire her fans with her blend of physical grit and emotional insight. On Saturday, the actress took to Instagram to share a motivating video of herself lifting a 90 kg barbell, using the moment to re-flect on growth, discomfort, and inner strength.

“Every time I’ve moved beyond what felt safe or familiar, I’ve dis-covered something new about myself,” she wrote, adding, “Dis-comfort has a way of showing you just how much you’re capable of. Today, it looked like lifting 90 kgs—something I never thought I could do, until I did.”

Known for her candid posts on personal growth, Samantha high-lighted the value of persistence, saying, “Strength builds quietly—until one day, you’re lifting 100. Not bad for someone who once struggled with jar lids.”

She also opened up about choosing slower but meaningful pro-gress over shortcuts. “Growth isn’t about doing more. It’s about doing what you believe in—even if it’s slower, even if it’s harder. That’s where it feels real,” she noted.

Quoting Rumi—”As you start to walk on the way, the way ap-pears”—Samantha emphasized that clarity comes from action, not hesitation. She concluded her post with a reminder: “Rest isn’t a reward. It’s a requirement.”

Meanwhile, Samantha recently stepped into production with Subham, a family entertainer blending humor, horror, and sus-pense. She shared her intent to back stories that reflect the lives of modern women. “I want to shape stories that resonate with our perspectives—with authenticity and depth,” she said.

With her personal and professional journey, Samantha continues to strike a balance between strength, self-care, and meaningful storytelling.