Divya Dutta reveals ‘I would love to give my voice to an animation film’

Actress Divya Dutta attended the Red Lorry Film Festival. She was there to present the French animated film “Little Amélie”, which is in the running for the Oscars.

Divya revealed that she would love to lend her voice to an animation project in the future. She said that her fondness for the genre grew during a weekly ritual with her niece and nephew.

The ‘Chhaava’ actress pointed out that, contrary to popular belief, animated movies are not just for kids, but are extremely relatable for adults as well due to the stories.

“I started watching animation films with my niece and nephew as a Sunday ritual and started enjoying them. You realise these animated films are not only for children but are very relatable to adults too because of their stories,” said Divya.

Looking back on her personal connection with film festivals, Divya reminisced about her early days attending screenings. She recalled how she and her friends would patiently queue up, often carrying lunch boxes, to watch films that were difficult to access.

She shared, “There was a time we used to carry lunch boxes and stand in the queue with friends to watch films that were at a film festival and were not accessible otherwise. Film festivals are a great platform for cinema lovers to come, explore, and soak in this great experience.”

Work-wise, Divya will soon be seen leading the upcoming web show “Chiraiyaa”.

Talking about her next, Divya said that the show brought her face-to-face with some uncomfortable truths of society.

“While living with this character in Chiraiya, I found myself constantly confronting an uncomfortable truth, how often we silence ourselves in the name of preserving relationships, in the name of keeping the peace. This story forced me to reflect on how easily marriage is assumed to be a space of unquestioned consent, and how sacrifice is romanticised to the point where pain becomes invisible,” said Divya.

“Chiraiyaa” is slated to release on March 20 on JioHotstar.