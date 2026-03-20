Divyanka Tripathi announces pregnancy after 10 years of marriage: Some journeys aren’t about rushing

Television actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have officially announced that they are expecting their first child after 10 years of marriage.

The couple shared the happy news through an adorable maternity photoshoot, saying they chose not to rush but to be truly ready for this new chapter.

Sharing the pictures, Divyanka wrote in the caption:

“Plot twist after 10 years. Some journeys are not about rushing… They’re about becoming ready – together. And just when you think your story is complete… life adds the most beautiful chapter. Still soaking it in… still smiling for no reason… With our hearts full of gratitude – We are expecting #DivekLoveUpgraded.”

In the photos, the couple is dressed in coordinated white outfits, radiating warmth and happiness.

One picture shows Vivek lovingly hugging Divyanka from behind, his hands placed over her baby bump as they form a heart shape together.

Another captures the two gazing into each other’s eyes with joy and affection.

In a third photo, Vivek holds a pair of tiny baby shoes, symbolising their baby’s upcoming arrival.

The final image shows the couple standing close as Vivek gently cradles her baby bump, both beaming with excitement.

Divyanka and Vivek met on the sets of the show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’, where she essayed the role of Dr Ishita while Vivek portrayed ACP Abhishek Singh.

They soon fell in love and tied the knot on July 8, 2016, in Bhopal, followed by a reception in Chandigarh.

On the professional front, Divyanka Tripathi has remained one of the most popular faces on Indian television for nearly two decades. She rose to fame with the hit show ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhann’ and later starred in several other successful projects.