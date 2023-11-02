Embracing Full Circle at MAMI Film Festival 2023: Shriya Pilgaonkar

Entering the grandeur of the MAMI Film Festival as part of the esteemed jury for the Mumbai dimensions category, Shriya Pilgaonkar, one of the most versatile actors in the industry, who is also a filmmaker, reflects on the deep-seated connection she holds with this film festival.

Shriya shared, “I am thrilled to be part of the Jury at MAMI this year in the Mumbai dimensions category. This film festival and I go back a long way and I’ve always felt a special connection to it, not just as a cinephile but also because in the past, a short documentary that I directed called ‘Dresswala’ was an official selection at this festival.

So, it feels like a full circle moment for me that I am now part of the jury of the same category that I once submitted to as a filmmaker. I really look forward to attending the festival every year which is a wonderful platform for filmmakers and cinema lovers from around the world. It’s so inspiring and rejuvenating to be in this environment where people come together just for the pure love of cinema. I am really looking forward to watching some incredible films.”

As Shriya Pilgaonkar prepares to immerse herself in the panorama of cinematic brilliance and artistic excellence, her fervour to partake in this immersive celebration of film, culture, and storytelling remains palpable. On the work front, Shriya has recently wrapped the shooting for her hit series ‘The Broken News 2’ with Jaideep Ahlawat, a film with Emmay Entertainment by Nikhil Advani is her next release, besides shooting for sequel to her hit shows ‘The Guilty Minds’ and ‘Taaza Khabar.’ Shriya shall also begin shooting for two of her films, early next year.