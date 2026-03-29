Eva Longoria says she knew she would be successful

Hollywood star Eva Longoria, who has enjoyed a highly successful career, said the women in her life have played a major role in her achievements.

Longoria told people.com: “So many people have guided me in my life. I have nine aunts, three sisters and 18 female cousins. I was surrounded by smart, independent and successful women.”

The actress has always had clear career ambitions, and she never doubted that she’d become a success, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Longoria said: “I didn’t have to look far to see the woman I wanted to be. I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to be like my sisters. I’m going to be like my mom’.

“That instilled in me this idea that I always knew I would be successful. I didn’t know what I was going to do — whether I would be a dentist or a lawyer — but I knew I’d be successful. And that came from the community around me.”

Meanwhile, Longoria had previously insisted that she’s never doubted her own talent. The actress was always convinced that she was destined for stardom, even when other people doubted her.

She told Byrdie: “When I look at the longevity I’ve had in this industry, it makes sense to me.”

“Of course, I’m going to work as hard as I can at whatever I do, and it just happens to be in this industry. I knew I’d be successful because I was surrounded by successful women - my mother, sisters, and aunts were independent, strong, smart, and charitable. They were everything I wanted to be.” The actress’ self-belief has helped her to navigate the pitfalls of Hollywood. She said: “I remember the first time I was on a billboard and somebody said to me, ‘Oh my god, who would have thought?’ And I said, ‘Me. I thought it. I dreamt it’. If you don’t champion yourself, who else is going to?” “That unwavering belief in yourself will take you so far.”